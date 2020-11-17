Pulstar Introduces Fine-Wire Iridium, High-Power Spark Plug

Pulstar LLC , a U.S.-based ignition technology company, has announced a new line of fine-wire iridium, high-power spark plugs for the automotive market – combining the industry’s most durable component materials with Pulstar’s “Plasmacore” ignition technology.

The new line replaces Pulstar’s Inconel spark plugs and will be available for pre-order beginning Dec. 1. The price with the precious metal upgrade will remain $15.95 (U.S.).

“We are always looking for ways to impress our customers. The new product is the next generation of our patented, Plasmacore spark plug,” said Lou Camilli, president of Pulstar LLC. “Whether your automobile is a high-performance coupe, a pickup truck or the family minivan, a simple upgrade to the new line of Pulstar fine-wire iridium spark plugs will bring you an unparalleled driving experience. You’ll be able to feel the difference straightaway, and for years to come.”

The new Pulstar spark plugs feature innovations designed for high durability. Iridium, a hard, dense metal with an extremely high melting point, is an ideal material for resisting corrosion and arc erosion in today’s high-temperature engines. The fine-wire design produces a consistent and stable spark that refines the electrodynamics of the Plasmacore ignition event. The insulator has been rebuilt from the ground up, with a new, sturdier profile and a more robust ceramic build that increases tensile and dielectrical strength.

On the product’s design, Camilli, its inventor, added: “We tested the new line of Pulstar fine-wire iridium spark plugs and found that they have a 35% higher resistance to fracture, very low error rates, and cycle-to-cycle electrical discharge consistency that is the best we have ever seen. We think customers will love them.”