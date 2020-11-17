Video
Search
Podcast
Webinar
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Pulstar Introduces Fine-Wire Iridium, High-Power Spark Plug

on

Knipex Introduces Automotive Pliers Set

on

Dana Supplies Spicer AdvanTEK Axles To Land Rover Defender

on

Upgraded Spherical Control Arm Bushings From Mevotech
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Pulstar Introduces Fine-Wire Iridium, High-Power Spark Plug Video
play

VIDEO: Fuel Filter Replacement

Pulstar Introduces Fine-Wire Iridium, High-Power Spark Plug Video
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Trending Now

Toyota Regenerative Braking

Undercar: Toyota Regenerative Braking
Subaru HVAC Diagnostics

Underhood: Subaru HVAC Diagnostics
Brake Job: 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler JK

Undercar: Brake Job: 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler JK
BMW TPMS System Breakdown

Undercar: BMW TPMS System Breakdown
Headlights: HID Diagnostics

Underhood: Headlights: HID Diagnostics
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Collision Repair Education Foundation diagnostics Electrical engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Pulstar Introduces Fine-Wire Iridium, High-Power Spark Plug

New line of spark plugs harnesses plasma technology to deliver more benefits.
Advertisement
 

on


Pulstar LLC, a U.S.-based ignition technology company, has announced a new line of fine-wire iridium, high-power spark plugs for the automotive market – combining the industry’s most durable component materials with Pulstar’s “Plasmacore” ignition technology.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The new line replaces Pulstar’s Inconel spark plugs and will be available for pre-order beginning Dec. 1. The price with the precious metal upgrade will remain $15.95 (U.S.).

“We are always looking for ways to impress our customers. The new product is the next generation of our patented, Plasmacore spark plug,” said Lou Camilli, president of Pulstar LLC. “Whether your automobile is a high-performance coupe, a pickup truck or the family minivan, a simple upgrade to the new line of Pulstar fine-wire iridium spark plugs will bring you an unparalleled driving experience. You’ll be able to feel the difference straightaway, and for years to come.”

The new Pulstar spark plugs feature innovations designed for high durability. Iridium, a hard, dense metal with an extremely high melting point, is an ideal material for resisting corrosion and arc erosion in today’s high-temperature engines. The fine-wire design produces a consistent and stable spark that refines the electrodynamics of the Plasmacore ignition event. The insulator has been rebuilt from the ground up, with a new, sturdier profile and a more robust ceramic build that increases tensile and dielectrical strength.

On the product’s design, Camilli, its inventor, added: “We tested the new line of Pulstar fine-wire iridium spark plugs and found that they have a 35% higher resistance to fracture, very low error rates, and cycle-to-cycle electrical discharge consistency that is the best we have ever seen. We think customers will love them.”

Advertisement

Liore Alroy, managing member of Passaic River Capital, a technology investment firm that recently acquired Pulstar LLC, said, “Lou and his team of engineers have responded to our challenge: extend the life of the Pulstar plug while improving on the benefits Pulstar customers have come to love – more power, more torque, quicker starts, smoother shifting, less fuel consumption and lower emissions. We could not be more pleased.”

Pulstar’s Camilli developed the Plasmacore ignition technology with Albuquerque’s Sandia National Laboratories, one of three National Nuclear Security Administration research and development (R&D) labs in the U.S. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Lisle Adapt-a-Cap Ideal for Servicing Hard-To-Reach Fluids

Tools & Products: Snap-on 100th Edition ZEUS Workstation

Tools & Products: Auto Magic Introduces Ceramic Magic Spray

Tools & Products: Polyvance Releases Tab Magic Molding Putty

Advertisement
Connect