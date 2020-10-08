Raybestos Expands Coverage For Commercial Vehicles

Raybestos has added new rotor and caliper part numbers to its line of premium-quality brake products to further expand the coverage for commercial vehicles, according to Kristin Grons, marketing manager for Raybestos.

“With harsh winter weather quickly approaching, we have added new rotor and caliper coverage for Ford Transit commercial vehicles, including coated rotors that protect against the elements. We’ve relied on these essential drivers so much this year, and we want them to know they can rely on Raybestos to help keep their hard-working cargo vans on the road,” said Grons.

Element3 coated rotor coverage has been added for 2020 Ford Transit-150, Transit-250 and Transit-350, as well as 2018-2020 Ford Transit Connect. Rotor coverage has been added to the Raybestos Specialty line for 2020 Ford Transit-150, Transit-250 and Transit-350.

Brake caliper coverage has been added to the Raybestos R-Line for 2015-2019 Ford Transit-150, Transit-250, Transit-350 and Transit-350-HD.

Raybestos Element3 coated rotors combines a full Grey Fusion 4.0 coating with OE-matched materials, design dimension and manufacturing process. The combination of this proprietary finishing technology and vehicle-specific engineering promotes long-lasting protection from rust, optimal cooling, best-in-class performance, ultra-smooth braking and maximized life, according to Raybestos.

The company adds that Raybestos Specialty Rotors are the ultimate solution for noise-prone applications, including truck, medium-duty and school bus applications. The vehicle-specific cooling vane configurations and application-specific iron combine to dampen noise and improve brake responsiveness to ensure super smooth and ultra-quiet braking over a longer period of time.