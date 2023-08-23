 Road to AAPEX Season Two: The Lincoln Highway

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

Road to AAPEX Season Two: The Lincoln Highway

This year, the spotlight shines on a 2002 Lincoln Blackwood as it travels on a historic journey along the Lincoln Highway.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Another automotive adventure is about to unfold as Babcox Media presents “The Road to AAPEX Season Two, The Lincoln Highway.” This year, the spotlight shines on the remarkable 2002 Lincoln Blackwood as it travels on a historic journey along the iconic Lincoln Highway – the first transcontinental highway in the United States, running coast-to-coast, designed exclusively for automobiles, and dedicated on Oct. 31, 1913. Coincidently, the AAPEX 2023 show kicks off on the Lincoln Highway’s 110th anniversary.

Related Articles

The Road to AAPEX Season Two begins in Akron, Ohio, at Babcox Media’s headquarters, where the Babcox team, in collaboration with 20 partnering sponsors, have been dedicated to preparing the Blackwood, over the last eight months, for this estimated 2,200-mile journey.

The series provides a glimpse into the strategy, craftsmanship and passion that fueled the car’s revival – before hitting the road, winding through Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, and Utah, and finally arriving in Las Vegas to make its debut at the APPEX opening reception. 

Joe Keene, a seasoned automotive video producer at Babcox Media, will take the wheel and be at the helm of the road trip. With experience as an ASE-certified technician, service advisor, and instructor, Keene is no stranger to the intricacies of the road and the art of automotive craftsmanship. As the host of “Auto Pros on The Road,” now in its third season, Keene knows how to bring his expertise and enthusiasm to the road and is prepared to deliver both a smooth ride and a series that will excite automotive enthusiasts and industry professionals – as it showcases the longevity and spirit that fuels the auto care industry.

“After a successful first season, we recognized demand for a second road trip to AAPEX,” said Dean Martin, Vice President, Babcox Media. “We have strong relationships with show, the associations and several dedicated sponsors committed to the project. These partnerships allow us to showcase the power of the aftermarket in a fun and entertaining series. Our team of professionals at Babcox is excited about the work we’ve done in producing season two and is eager to share it with the market.”

You May Also Like

News

ASE Education Foundation Congratulates SkillsUSA Winners

Students from ASE-accredited programs were among the winners at the SkillsUSA competition last month in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

The ASE Education Foundation announced that students from ASE-accredited programs were among the winners at the SkillsUSA competition last month in Atlanta, Georgia.

“The SkillsUSA competition solidifies the reason why career and technical education (CTE) classes are rigorous,” said Sean Reisdorf, an automotive instructor at North Farmington High School in Farmington Hills, Michigan. “To compete against the other best contestants, whether at regionals, states or nationals, typically shows students there is never an end to learning their trade.”

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Auto Pros On The Road Visit Detroit’s Jay’s Auto

Jay Salaytah meets the expectations of his customers and the needs of his employees. This video presented by Autolite.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Sealed Units Matter (VIDEO)

By sealing the joint, engineers can use better greases and materials to increase longevity. Sponsored by TRW.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Auto Pros Visit Interstate Auto Care, Madison Heights, MI

For Bill Nalu, business is more than fixing cars – it’s about connecting with people on a personal level.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Top Five Brake Tips (VIDEO)

Here are five tips on brake jobs tips for technicians. This video is sponsored by TRW.

By Brian Sexton

Other Posts

Mitchell 1 Names 2023 Educator of the Year

Ryan Washington, instructor at Community College of Baltimore County in Hunt Valley, Maryland, earned this distinction.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Standard Motor Products Continues Growth of VVT Program

Recently released Standard variable valve timing (VVT) sprockets are now available for another 8.8 million vehicles.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Hunter Engineering Partners with Lincoln Tech

New collaboration offers training for local techs and student career opportunities, including ADAS.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Celebrate Summer with Federated Facebook Contest

Federated will announce four lucky winners of a $50 gift card on each Friday in July and one grand prize winner of a $500 gift card on Aug. 4.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff