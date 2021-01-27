Sonnax Introduces Ford Super Duty Flange Yokes

These two new aluminum flange yokes from Sonnax fit most 2005-2016 Ford F-250/350/450/550 Super Duty models. While the OEM uses cast steel yokes, the Sonnax billet aluminum yokes are just as strong — while providing rotational weight savings. Coupling these yokes together with an aluminum driveshaft is the best way to dramatically lower rotating mass, without sacrificing strength or performance, said the company.