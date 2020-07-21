Spectra Premium Unveils Classic Parts Category

In order to boost the visibility of its classic and muscle car products on the U.S. and Canada markets, Spectra Premium has introduced a category for undercar parts ranging from the 1960s to the 1980s. The new Classic Car Parts category encompasses more than 500 existing products spread across four main product lines: classic injection tanks, fuel tanks, sending units and body panels.

“Spectra Premium has long provided classic fuel tanks which assisted enthusiasts to keep their dream classic or muscle car on the road. These decades produced gorgeous machines, and we want to do our part in keeping them on the road,” said Martin Brazeau, vice president Operation – Aftermarket. “Our renewed emphasis on classic product lines acknowledges how this is a distinct market from everyday vehicle repair. The differences will help our clients to provide the right part to the right person.”

The classic injection tanks are fuel tank assemblies that combine the fuel tank following original specifications with their respective pre-installed sending unit. All the components of this classic tank assembly – the fuel tank, sending unit and lock ring – are available separately. Undercar body panels, such as wheel housings, round out the classic undercar offering.

All undercar classic parts share one thing in common: the commitment by the manufacturer to respect every detail of the original part, such as using the same corrosion-resistant Ni Terne steel as well as the absence of any logo or product number on the part.

“In addition to the market consideration, there are significant differences in the technology used in classic cars and the parts found in late model vehicles. A clear example of this technology shift is seen between sending units and the more recent fuel modules and high-pressure direct injection pumps,” said Aaron Athey, corporate category and product development director. “Products from each era require different development efforts, and we are looking to keep growing the classic car category with the addition of new products.”