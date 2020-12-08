Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Spray with Warm Air with the Paint Pro from Killer Tools

on

Polyvance Releases Two New Welding Rods

on

Milwaukee Tool Releases Next-Generation M18 ROVER Flood Light

on

Sonnax Offers Chrysler Regulator, Accumulator Valve Kit
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Spray with Warm Air with the Paint Pro from Killer Tools Video
play

VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting

Spray with Warm Air with the Paint Pro from Killer Tools Video
play

VIDEO: What Keeps Spark Plugs In The Head?

Trending Now

Subaru TPMS Service

Undercar: Subaru TPMS Service
Engine Build: Twin-Turbo 508 cid LSX Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Twin-Turbo 508 cid LSX Engine
Engine Build: Toyota Supra B58 Inline 6-Cylinder Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Toyota Supra B58 Inline 6-Cylinder Engine
Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Powerstroke Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Powerstroke Engine
Camaro Alignment 2010-2015

Undercar: Camaro Alignment 2010-2015
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes diagnostics Electrical engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Spray with Warm Air with the Paint Pro from Killer Tools

The benefits of painting with warm air include faster flash times, faster dry times and clear flow-out like glass.
Advertisement
 

on

Killer Tools has introduced the Paint Pro, which allows a painter to spray efficiently with warm air.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The benefits of painting with warm air include:

  • Faster flash times
  • Faster dry times
  • Clear flow-out like glass

This can reduce the run time of a booth as well as reduce the need to buff for texture.

One painter said, “I’m saving 15 to 20% in clear with a better finish and less buffing.”

The Paint Pro can be set at three temperature settings with a six-hour time for automatic shutdown. Part nos. ART245 and ART245CF (with mobility cart filter and 20-foot cord).

For more information, visit killertools.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Ultimate Dana 60 Axles Now Available For Jeep Gladiator JT

Tools & Products: Lucas Oil Offers Anti-Gel Cold Weather Diesel Treatment

Tools & Products: Autel Intelligent Tire Service, Diagnostic Tablet

Tools & Products: Matco Introduces Ball Joint Connected Adapter Kit

Advertisement
Connect