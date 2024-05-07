Standard Motor Products Expands Cam and Crank Sensor Program

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) announced the expansion of its Camshaft and Crankshaft Position Sensor program with late-model coverage for import and domestic vehicles.

Camshaft and crankshaft position sensors measure the relative position of the cam and crank, as well as the rotational speed and whether they are accelerating or decelerating. These sensors are highly complex, measuring and processing in real time, and even the slightest delay or inaccuracy can affect timing, impacting engine performance, fuel economy and emissions, according to SMP. Accuracy, speed, and durability are the most important characteristics of a properly functioning sensor, and Standard engineers and manufactures its Cam and Crank Position Sensors to meet these requirements, SMP said.

They feature advanced circuitry that provides immunity from electromagnetic interference for long-term accuracy, and utilize a high-strength neodymium magnet to ensure the proper signal voltage is sent to the PCM, SMP said. Speed is achieved by the integrated analog to digital convertor, which provides the PCM with real-time information digitally. For durability, these sensors use watertight connectors to keep out moisture and a sealed metal case which prevents oil intrusion.

Additionally, Standard Crank Sensors feature a protective sleeve to prevent wires from chafing and creating short circuits. Standard Cam and Crank Sensors are vibration tested for up to 68 hours and chamber tested from -40°F to 257°F to ensure that they will perform in extreme conditions, SMP said. Each sensor is also end-of-line tested for timing, pulse width, and signal amplitude so they can be recommended with confidence, according to SMP.

The Standard and Blue Streak Cam and Crank Sensor program features nearly 1,000 SKUs covering more than 250 million vehicles. Recent additions include new Camshaft Sensors for popular vehicles like the 2022-21 Chevrolet Trailblazer, 2023-22 Volkswagen Taos, and Genesis vehicles through 2023. New Crankshaft Sensors have been added for heavy-duty RAM trucks through 2024, 2023-22 Kia Carnival, 2022-17 Toyota Highlander, and more.

As part of a complete program, Blue Streak Cam and Crank Sensor Kits are also available. Blue Streak Cam Sensor Kits include all of the required sensors and new high-temp connectors, while Crank Sensor Kits include a new crank sensor along with a high-temp connector.

All Standard and Blue Streak Cam and Crank Sensors and Kits are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand.com and in electronic catalog providers.