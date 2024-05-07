 Standard Motor Products Expands Cam and Crank Sensor Program

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Products

Standard Motor Products Expands Cam and Crank Sensor Program

The Standard and Blue Streak Camshaft and Crankshaft Position Sensor program features nearly 1,000 SKUs.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) announced the expansion of its Camshaft and Crankshaft Position Sensor program with late-model coverage for import and domestic vehicles.

Related Articles

Camshaft and crankshaft position sensors measure the relative position of the cam and crank, as well as the rotational speed and whether they are accelerating or decelerating. These sensors are highly complex, measuring and processing in real time, and even the slightest delay or inaccuracy can affect timing, impacting engine performance, fuel economy and emissions, according to SMP. Accuracy, speed, and durability are the most important characteristics of a properly functioning sensor, and Standard engineers and manufactures its Cam and Crank Position Sensors to meet these requirements, SMP said.

They feature advanced circuitry that provides immunity from electromagnetic interference for long-term accuracy, and utilize a high-strength neodymium magnet to ensure the proper signal voltage is sent to the PCM, SMP said. Speed is achieved by the integrated analog to digital convertor, which provides the PCM with real-time information digitally. For durability, these sensors use watertight connectors to keep out moisture and a sealed metal case which prevents oil intrusion.

Additionally, Standard Crank Sensors feature a protective sleeve to prevent wires from chafing and creating short circuits. Standard Cam and Crank Sensors are vibration tested for up to 68 hours and chamber tested from -40°F to 257°F to ensure that they will perform in extreme conditions, SMP said. Each sensor is also end-of-line tested for timing, pulse width, and signal amplitude so they can be recommended with confidence, according to SMP.

The Standard and Blue Streak Cam and Crank Sensor program features nearly 1,000 SKUs covering more than 250 million vehicles. Recent additions include new Camshaft Sensors for popular vehicles like the 2022-21 Chevrolet Trailblazer, 2023-22 Volkswagen Taos, and Genesis vehicles through 2023. New Crankshaft Sensors have been added for heavy-duty RAM trucks through 2024, 2023-22 Kia Carnival, 2022-17 Toyota Highlander, and more.

As part of a complete program, Blue Streak Cam and Crank Sensor Kits are also available. Blue Streak Cam Sensor Kits include all of the required sensors and new high-temp connectors, while Crank Sensor Kits include a new crank sensor along with a high-temp connector.

All Standard and Blue Streak Cam and Crank Sensors and Kits are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand.com and in electronic catalog providers.

You May Also Like

Products

Milwaukee Debuts New In-Ear Audio Solution

Built to survive on the jobsite, this wireless audio solution is water, dust, and impact resistant.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Milwaukee Tool delivers innovation in jobsite audio with the new REDLITHIUM USB Bluetooth Jobsite Ear Buds. This solution provides users with premium in-ear audio, enhanced situational awareness, durability, and passive hearing protection, to deliver a best-in-class jobsite audio experience. 

The REDLITHIUM USB Bluetooth Jobsite Ear Buds offer uncompromised sound with a unique Jobsite Aware Mode to deliver a trade-focused audio solution. When activated, this mode provides enhanced situational awareness by actively sensing external noises and reduces volume pass-through of loud sounds until levels reach a designated listening volume.  

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
WAI Introduces Advanced Smart Windshield Wiper Motor

Each unit contains 100% all new components that are precision assembled.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Streamlight Introduces Vulcan Clutch Rechargeable Lantern

Multi-functional lantern features 340-degree rotating head, clamping handle.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Streamlight Stinger Color-Rite Rechargeable Flashlight

TechShop Reveal provides a 360 product video highlighting the industry’s latest innovations.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Streamlight Launches Stinger Color-Rite Light

Flashlight allows users to better see the color spectrum under low light conditions.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

SMP Announces New Oil Filter Housing Kits

The kits feature multiple design improvements to prevent leaks, according to SMP.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Standard Motor Products Expands PAC-Kit Program

They are prepackaged A/C kits assembled and shipped in one package with everything customers need to perform a successful A/C repair.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Standard Motor Products Releases 118 Numbers in February

The release provides new coverage in 57 distinct product categories and 55 part numbers for 2023 and 2024 model-year vehicles.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Heated Jackets, Vests and Hoodies from Milwaukee

Adjustable heat technology allows users to increase or decrease the heat level with the touch of a button.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff