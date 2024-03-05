Standard Motor Products Expands PAC-Kit Program

SMP Temperature Control Division announced it will continue to expand its PAC-Kits A/C program in 2024. PAC-Kits are prepackaged A/C kits assembled and shipped in one convenient package with everything customers need to perform a successful A/C repair, the company said.

The PAC-Kits program offers coverage for millions of vehicles on the road today, including hybrid and electric applications, according to SMP. It consists of complete A/C Kits, service kits and virtual kits. Virtual PAC-Kits allow customers to utilize their own inventory to create a virtual part number and include a condenser, hose assembly, flush and/or other comparable components for a custom kit to fit the complexity of the repair needed.

“Today’s technicians know that doing the job right takes more than just replacing the compressor,” said Ron Miller, director of marketing, SMP Temperature Control Division. “As A/C systems become more sophisticated, it’s imperative that technicians flush the system and replace all the necessary components to extend compressor life and for optimal system performance.

“In a recent survey, 45 percent of repair facilities responded they are purchasing either complete kits with the compressor or service kits when performing A/C repairs. Shops like the convenience of having all the necessary components and the quality they have come to trust from SMP,” added Miller.”