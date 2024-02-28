 Standard Motor Products Releases 118 Numbers in February

News

Standard Motor Products Releases 118 Numbers in February

The release provides new coverage in 57 distinct product categories and 55 part numbers for 2023 and 2024 model-year vehicles.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) announced the introduction of 118 new part numbers in its February new number announcement. The release provides new coverage in 57 distinct product categories and 55 part numbers for 2023 and 2024 model-year vehicles.

Advanced internal combustion engine (ICE) categories like variable valve timing, fuel injection and ignition gain added coverage with this release, according to SMP.

Variable Valve Timing:

Standard introduced VVT Sprockets for Subaru, Hyundai and Kia vehicles through 2023 and VVT Solenoids for Mitsubishi vehicles through 2022. Ignition Coils have been released for Mercedes-Benz cars through 2023, and new Electronic Throttle Bodies are available for Hyundai and Kia vehicles like the 2016-13 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. Adding to Standard’s extensive Fuel Injection program, several Injectors and related parts were also introduced. Additionally, Active Grille Shutters have been introduced the 2023-20 Subaru Outback and Legacy.

Emission Control:

Multiple EGR Tubes have been added, with coverage for 3.3 million late-model import and domestic vehicles, including the 2023-18 Ford F-150 and 2023-17 Kia Rio. Crankcase Ventilation Filters are now available for 2019-16 Ford Super Duty trucks. Canister Purge Valves have also been released for popular import vehicles like the 2024-20 Hyundai Palisade. Engine Oil Separators have been added for Ford vehicles, and Fuel Vapor Canisters and Fuel Vapor Leak Detection Pumps are also new for popular import and domestic vehicles. Engine Crankcase Breather Hoses are new for nearly 1.4 million Toyota, Lexus, and Ford vehicles.

Electronic Vehicle Safety Systems:

Seven Standard Park Assist Cameras were released adding new coverage for many popular import vehicles. Additionally, six Park Assist Sensors have been introduced, offering coverage through 2023. Several ABS Sensors were added to Standard’s ABS Sensor program, providing coverage for General Motors, Lexus and Toyota cars, trucks and SUVs. Electronic Parking Brake Actuators have been added for popular vehicles like 2023-21 Ford Transit vans and the 2020-15 Jeep Renegade.

All new applications are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand.com and in electronic catalog providers.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
