SMP Announces New Oil Filter Housing Kits

The kits feature multiple design improvements to prevent leaks, according to SMP.

Standard Motor Products announced the expansion of its line of Oil Filter Housing Kits. 

SMP says Standard Oil Filter Housing Kits feature design improvements over the OE units, are application-specific, not universal, and come completely assembled from the factory for a drop-in solution.

Original equipment oil filter housings, like those on the Pentastar 3.6L, are prone to failing and leaking oil from several problem areas, according to SMP.

Standard engineers study the failures of OE units and design improvements to address each of these known issues. For example, the core plugs on the back of the OE housing are installed without any seals or O-rings which leads to an oil leak, the company said.

Standard installs an O-ring on each core plug before ultrasonically welding them into the housing, creating a positive, long-lasting seal.

Pentastar oil filter housings can look similar, but there are distinct differences from year to year, including different oil pressure sensors, oil filters, flow rates and the lack of a temperature sensor on more recent applications. Standard says it takes these differences into account in the design process, and engineers products that match the original for vehicle-specific, not universal, fit and performance. 

Most recently, Standard introduced OFH111, a fifth Pentastar number, for the most current oil filter housing design, covering vehicles like the 2024-20 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2024-19 RAM 1500 and others.

