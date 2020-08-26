Starrett Introduces Electronic Digital Micrometers

The L.S. Starrett Company , a global manufacturer of precision hand tools and gages, metrology systems and more, has introduced more than 100 Electronic Digital Micrometers with new features for improved ergonomics, functionality and productivity. The new electronic micrometers range from the No. 733.1 Outside Micrometers to a wide array of application-specific models.

To withstand the harshest shop elements including coolant, water, chips, dust and dirt while retaining tool integrity, the new micrometers include an IP67 level of protection on sizes 0 – 4″ (0 – 100mm) and on various application-specific models. A modern, ergonomic, insulated frame design on the new No. 733.1 0-1″ outside micrometer is designed for comfort and ease of use, providing an optimal user measuring experience. In addition, the new electronic micrometers offer upgraded electronics, a longer battery life, an advanced locking mechanism and a large, easy to read LCD display. Industry 4.0 ready, Starrett electronic micrometers are equipped with RS232 output, ideal for use with data collection systems such as Starrett DataSure.

Starrett 733.1 XFL-1 Electronic Micrometer

The Starrett 733.1 Electronic Micrometers are available in a 0-1″ (25mm) model, up to 24″ (600mm) and in 0-6″ (152mm) and 0-12″ (304 mm) sets of individual micrometers. Starrett Electronic Micrometers are accurate to +/- .0001″ (.002mm) with a resolution of .00005″ (0.001mm). Micrometers have a knurled and graduated satin chrome finish thimble, and are offered with carbide measuring faces or with 52100 steel measuring faces on some application-specific models.

For more information, visit https://www.starrett.com.