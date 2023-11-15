NAPA Issues Call for the Next Generation of Technicians

During National Apprenticeship Week, NAPA, in collaboration with the TechForce Foundation, launched the “Grab the Wheel” campaign, aiming to encourage the next generation of technicians. This initiative is part of a broader effort to recruit one million new automotive and aviation technicians over the next five years.

From Nov. 13 to 30, interested individuals can apply for The NAPA Success for Techs Scholarships. Five scholarships will be awarded this fall, providing recipients with a tool kit and financial support to kickstart their technician careers. Applications and submission requirements are available on the TechForce Foundation website.

Jason Rainey, vice president of NAPA Auto Care, highlighted the diverse opportunities in the technician field.

“There is so much more to being a technician than people realize,” Rainey said. “As a technician, there is a clear career ladder in the auto industry and potential to work in other modes of transportation, such as motorsports, aviation, and aeronautics. And with the growth of EV, they are on the cutting edge of technology.”

The “Grab the Wheel” campaign, part of National Apprenticeship Week activities, will feature stories from the technician sector, including:

Jeff Gordon, vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports and NASCAR Hall of Famer, emphasizes the crucial role of technicians and pit crew in racing. He supports NAPA and TechForce’s efforts to promote careers in this field.

Chad Knaus, former crew chief for Jimmie Johnson and the only crew chief in NASCAR history with five consecutive Cup Series championships, highlights the importance of technician education in the safety and success of NASCAR.

Erica Smith, a recipient of a NAPA toolkit through the Women in Auto Care Scholarship, shares her journey from “backyard mechanic” to a professional automotive technician in Bakersfield, California.

In addition to the scholarship program, NAPA’s efforts include the NAPA Auto Care Apprenticeship Program, which provides aspiring technicians with a pathway to in-demand positions in the automotive industry. This program helps participants complete their ASE certifications over 18 to 24 months. Recently, NAPA, in partnership with Women in Auto Care, awarded 20 toolkits to female students interested in the auto care industry. NAPA also maintains a strategic alliance with Universal Technical Institute (UTI), supporting future careers in the transportation and aftermarket auto repair industries.