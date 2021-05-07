 T2U Podcast - Welcome To The Real World -
T2U Podcast - Welcome To The Real World

Making Sense of Today's Electronic Vehicle Sensors

What You Didn't Know You Didn't Know About Spark Plugs

Can Training Continue In Today's Environment?
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: What ZDDP Is, What It Does and Why It Matters Video
VIDEO: What ZDDP Is, What It Does and Why It Matters

VIDEO: ADAS And Alignment Procedures Video
VIDEO: ADAS And Alignment Procedures

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Podcasts

T2U Podcast – Welcome To The Real World

The road is easier with a pathway in mind. Doug Kaufman and The Rustbelt Mechanic open a roadmap for an automotive career.
The automotive industry offers exciting career paths – but it isn’t necessarily easy to find your way. Doug Kaufman, editor of Tomorrow’s Technician talks about how to get started with The Rustbelt Mechanic, Kyle Thoreen. With a diverse background as a technician, instructor and social media influencer, Thoreen offers a unique perspective on what students and newcomers to the industry can expect during their first few years.

