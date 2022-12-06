Tapered Wheel Bearings (VIDEO)

CC:

Brian:

I’m Brian here with Matt from BCA. Matt, thanks for joining us. Tapered wheel bearings are growing less common in today’s modern vehicles, but they are still being used in certain applications.

Matt:

Yeah, that’s right. Tapered bearings are mostly used nowadays in heavy duty applications, truck applications.

Brian:

Why might an OEM decide to use tapered bearings, say over ball bearings in an application?

Matt:

Well, they have the capacity to carry more weight. So on a tapered bearing assembly, you’re going to see that the weight is distributed across the length of the tapered bearing. On a ball bearing, you’ve got one point of contact. So if you had a basketball on the table, it’s just contacting one surface, so you have less contact surface, less load bearing capacity.