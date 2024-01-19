 Timing Components

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

Timing Components

By adopting a systematic approach and utilizing quality kits, the longevity and efficiency of the timing system can be maximized, ensuring a smoother-running engine. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

CC:

Related Articles

Precision in an internal-combustion engine is paramount, and timing plays a pivotal role. In a four-stroke engine, the synchrony between the crankshaft and camshaft, governed by a timing chain or belt, dictates when valves open and close in harmony with piston movements. This beautiful dance is crucial not only for optimal fuel injection and exhaust gas removal – a disruption can cause serious engine failure.

Timing systems, whether using chains (commonly oil-flushed) or belts (usually dry), operate as a cohesive unit – They’re designed to work TOGETHER as a system, and they’re designed to wear at about the same rate.   

If one component falters, others will likely be compromised as well. To ensure that the timing system is restored to its full functionality and to ensure your shop’s greatest efficiency, take a systems approach when recommending replacement of failed components. 

If your customer needs a new timing chain, consider recommending a timing kit such as one from Schaeffler’s INA brand. These kits includes everything your technicians need to complete the repair: the correct timing chains, arms, guides, tensioners, cam sprockets and crank sprocket. All components have a rust-preventative coating, and they’re all engineered to meet or exceed OE specifications.

Timing chains are subject to high loads, especially during the break-in period. Poor lubrication can lead to early wear and elongation of the chain due to metal abrasion. To prevent premature stress and wear, Schaeffler and LIQUI-MOLY have developed a timing-chain additive that’s included in the kit.  Chain Protect is applied directly to the chain and gear wheel during installation, and it’s been shown to reduce inlet wear of the new components by up to 20 percent and increase the service life of the chain drive.

The same systems approach is applicable to timing belts as well. When you’re replacing a timing belt, it’s also highly recommended that you replace related components such as the tensioner and pulleys.  Replacing an individual timing component that’s defective usually only helps in the short term.  Often, the real source of the problem lies with another component, but this is difficult to diagnose.

Schaeffler’s INA brand offers an extensive line of front-end accessory-drive kits that will contain the right parts for the application; a V-ribbed belt, two deflection/guide pulleys, a belt tensioner and a freewheel clutch alternator pulley, also known as an overrunning alternator pulley.  In many cases, it also contains a diagram of the vehicle-specific belt routing.  And as with all Schaeffler repair solutions, each component aligns with OE specifications for seamless post-repair vehicle functionality.

To address water pump and timing belt lifespan alignment, INA offers kits combining both replacements. Simultaneously changing the water pump and timing belt is advisable, particularly if the thermostat is integrated into the water pump housing. INA’s timing-belt kits with a water pump ensure a comprehensive solution.

By adopting a systematic approach and utilizing quality kits, such as those offered by Schaeffler’s INA brand, the longevity and efficiency of the timing system can be maximized, ensuring a smoother-running engine. In today’s automotive environment, timing really is everything.

For more information, visit Schaeffler.com.

Thanks for watching.

You May Also Like

Video

Low Viscosity Brake Fluid

Select brake fluid wisely. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

So, what does this brake fluid have in common with this coolant right here? They’re both made of the same substance, glycol. The formulations may be a little bit different and additive packages are definitely different, but with glycol, they’re both hydroscopic. In other words, they’re going to absorb water. So when you do a 50/50 mix of coolant, it mixes, it doesn’t separate out. Well, it’s the same way with water and brake fluid. Water will get into it and it will disperse. It won’t even out inside the mixture.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 10

Be sure to watch the conclusion of this year’s Road to AAPEX.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Ignition System Secrets Every Tech Should Know

Unlock the secrets behind ignition systems. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Headlights and Visibility

Headlights evolve to meet safety and styling changes. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Greaseable or Sealed Joints?

For some applications, yes, you want a greaseable joint, but you should not ignore the technology of a sealed joint.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Avoiding Clutch Mistakes

When you install a new clutch, use all the applicable components. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Road to AAPEX Season 2, Ep. 9

As Joe Keene toils away on the Blackwood, David Sickels investigates a different type of automotive connection: Telematics.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
CVT Transmissions

It’s critical to understand how this type of transmission operates. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Oil Change Tips

Proper torque, drain plug, and oil filter procedure is crucial. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff