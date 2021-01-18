Tremec Pro-Fit TKX 5-Speed Systems For Classic Corvettes

American Powertrain has introduced its new Pro-Fit 5-speed system for classic Corvettes featuring the all new Tremec TKX 5-Speed. The new TKX Pro-Fit kit fits vintage Corvettes like an original GM manual transmission with the correct shift position and tunnel fit. The new TKX features a streamlined case for improved fitment with zero tunnel modifications. American Powertrain modifies the TKX shifter location that mimics the stock 4-speed fitment and shifter location. Replica shifter handles and shift pattern plates finish out the look for factory original.

Click Here to Read More

The new Pro-Fit 5-speed system features the new Tremec TKX transmission with 600 lb.-ft. of torque capacity with shifts up to 8,000 rpm. The system comes with American Powertrain’s patented driveshaft yoke, brand new DOM driveshaft and all installation parts for easy installation without having to remove the engine. The Pro-Fit kits are covered by American Powertrain’s two year warranty and comprehensive tech support.

American Powertrain is a Tremec Elite Distributor located in Cookeville, Tennessee, which manufactures and sells Pro-Fit modern overdrive transmission systems, Hydramax hydraulic clutch systems, X-Factor Cross Members and thousands of powertrain accessories for muscle, sports, street rod and race cars.