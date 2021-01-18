Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Tremec Pro-Fit TKX 5-Speed Systems For Classic Corvettes

on

Dorman Introduces Loaded Brake Backing Plates

on

Carter Adds SKUs To Expanding Line Of Water Pumps

on

New Mevotech Upper Control Arm For 2019+ Ram 1500 Platform
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Detonation Noise Video
play

VIDEO: Detonation Noise

VIDEO: Why Does Toe Matter More Than Ever? Video
play

VIDEO: Why Does Toe Matter More Than Ever?

Trending Now

DIY YouTuber ChrisFix Shows Benefits Of Galvanized Brake Pads

Undercar: DIY YouTuber ChrisFix Shows Benefits Of Galvanized Brake Pads
Reducing Risks Of Damaging Tires, TPMS Sensors And Rims

Undercar: Reducing Risks Of Damaging Tires, TPMS Sensors And Rims
Engine Build: Sleeved And Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Sleeved And Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Engine
Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap
Brake Lines: What Is The Right Solution?

Undercar: Brake Lines: What Is The Right Solution?
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Tremec Pro-Fit TKX 5-Speed Systems For Classic Corvettes

The new TKX features a streamlined case for improved fitment with zero tunnel modifications.
Advertisement
 

on

American Powertrain has introduced its new Pro-Fit 5-speed system for classic Corvettes featuring the all new Tremec TKX 5-Speed. The new TKX Pro-Fit kit fits vintage Corvettes like an original GM manual transmission with the correct shift position and tunnel fit. The new TKX features a streamlined case for improved fitment with zero tunnel modifications. American Powertrain modifies the TKX shifter location that mimics the stock 4-speed fitment and shifter location. Replica shifter handles and shift pattern plates finish out the look for factory original.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The new Pro-Fit 5-speed system features the new Tremec TKX transmission with 600 lb.-ft. of torque capacity with shifts up to 8,000 rpm. The system comes with American Powertrain’s patented driveshaft yoke, brand new DOM driveshaft and all installation parts for easy installation without having to remove the engine. The Pro-Fit kits are covered by American Powertrain’s two year warranty and comprehensive tech support.

American Powertrain is a Tremec Elite Distributor located in Cookeville, Tennessee, which manufactures and sells Pro-Fit modern overdrive transmission systems, Hydramax hydraulic clutch systems, X-Factor Cross Members and thousands of powertrain accessories for muscle, sports, street rod and race cars. 

For more information about the new Tremec TKX 5-speed, view this video, or visit americanpowertrain.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: ADVICS Expands Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pad Offering

Tools & Products: JASPER Offers Turbocharger For Nissan Juke 1.6L Engine

Tools & Products: WAI Offers OEM-Quality Mass Air Flow Sensors

Tools & Products: Bar’s Leaks Releases New Gear Repair

Advertisement
Connect