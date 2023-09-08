 WATCH NOW: Painting The First Car Livecast

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

WATCH NOW: Painting The First Car Livecast

Watch the experts cover what it takes to paint your first vehicle and how you can apply that experience to your future.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Some students’ passion for collision and mechanical repair comes from their desire to modify and restore their everyday driver. For them, the painting of their first vehicle marks a right of passage and a significant milestone in their education. In a one-hour Livestream held on September 7 at 1PM EST, Andrew Markel and the experts at Summit Racing covered what it takes to paint their first vehicle and how they can apply that experience to their future as a collision repair professional.

Related Articles

Specifically joining from Summit Racing’s team is Subject Matter Expert, Kerry McFarland. McFarland has been a paint and body man since he was a kid hanging around his father’s shop. McFarland and his dad have a shop, K-Mac Kustoms, where they build full custom cars and do award-winning paint jobs. McFarland is always trying new things to stay on top of all the new paint and body processes and techniques available..

Questions to be covered:

  • What should a student budget for their first project?
  • What are the expectations for the paint job?
  • What do you do when something doesn’t go as planned?
  • What are new tools that can make the job faster?
  • What are the different types of paint products?
  • What is paint booth etiquette?

This Livestream aims to empower students to paint their cars and trucks so they can learn and be engaged with their future careers.

Sponsored by Summit Racing Equipment.

You May Also Like

Auto Pros on the Road

Auto Pros Visit Interstate Auto Care, Madison Heights, MI

For Bill Nalu, business is more than fixing cars – it’s about connecting with people on a personal level.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

In this episode of Auto Pros On The Road, Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham visit Bill Nalu at Interstate Auto Care in Madison Heights, MI.

Bill Nalu and his team of five skilled technicians at the Auto Value Certified Service Center pride themselves on what they call "aggressive hospitality." Because to him, the business is about more than just fixing a car. Family-owned and operated, the shop began with an attitude of first being in the service business; second an auto repair facility. The primary focus has been, and continues to be, the ever evolving needs and wants of every customer.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Top Five Brake Tips (VIDEO)

Here are five tips on brake jobs tips for technicians. This video is sponsored by TRW.

By Brian Sexton
Air Compressors for Shocks (VIDEO)

There are four items you need to pay attention to when installing a compressor for an air ride system. Sponsored by Wabco.

By Doug Kaufman
High-Quality Ignition Coils (VIDEO)

There are 6 main components that go into making a high quality Coil on Plug coil. Sponsored by United Motor Products.

By Joe Keene
Variable Valve Timing Systems (VIDEO)

Variable valve timing systems allow today’s engines to maximize performance and drivability.

By Eric Garbe

Other Posts

Read The August Summit Racing Digital Edition Now!

The easy-to-view Summit Racing special edition digital magazine is available to read and download for free.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
How Do Brakes Work? (VIDEO)

You must use a brake pad that matches the original performance characteristics. This video is sponsored by TRW.

By Brian Sexton
Replacing Chassis Parts in Pairs (VIDEO)

You are not doing the customer any favors by installing just one strut, spring, or bushing. This video is sponsored by TRW.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Livestream TODAY: Fasteners and Fittings

Join Andrew Markel and the Summit Racing experts for a 45 minute livestream on May 18 at 1:00 PM EST.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff