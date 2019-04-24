Vessel Tools Introduces Megadora Screwdrivers

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Vessel Tools, a Japanese manufacturer of screwdrivers and bits for more than 100 years is offering its Megadora line of screwdrivers.

The Megadora screwdrivers feature the JAWSFIT mechanism, this allows the blade to bite into the screw, for easy removal. The JAWSFIT mechanism reduces cam-out of the screws, while holding them properly. The JAWSFIT also helps remove already damaged screws.

The Megadora #2 Phillips is ideal for the body shops because it removes hard-to-remove weather damaged screws. For the plastic screws holding in the plastic panels, the Megadora bites into the plastic, for easy removal of the plastic screws without the need of a flat blade to help pry the screw up to help in the removal process.

The Megadora is suitable for a variety of screws from machine screws to wood screws and especially for automotive, electric work and electronics assembly.

For more information, visit vessel.co.