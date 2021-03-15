Underhood: Tips For Purchasing Diagnostic Tools
VIDEO: 5 Signs It’s Time To Replace Your Spark Plugs
This video is sponsored by Autolite.
A faulty spark plug can cause the following:
A. Poor fuel milage
B. Poor Acceleration
C. A Check Engine Light
D. All of the above
The correct answer is D and here’s why.
- Intro: Preventative maintenance is key to the over-all health of your vehicle,
- -Including spark plug replacement. 30k-100k intervals.
- -Engine misfire; CEL on (flashing). Poor engine performance, engine stumble, poor fuel economy, discuss how a misfire is detected. Codes p0301-306, etc. P0300
- -Rough Idle. Vibration felt, stumbling, sound rough and not smooth.
- -Hard starting. Take longer to turn over and start. Ignition system working harder and may have trouble igniting the air/fuel mix.
- -Poor acceleration. Poor throttle response, Sluggish acceleration. Struggling to pick up speed.
- -Excessive fuel consumption. Incomplete combustion. More emissions leaving tail pipe.
