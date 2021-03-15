VIDEO: 5 Signs It’s Time To Replace Your Spark Plugs

A faulty spark plug can cause the following:

A. Poor fuel milage

B. Poor Acceleration

C. A Check Engine Light

D. All of the above

The correct answer is D and here’s why.

Intro: Preventative maintenance is key to the over-all health of your vehicle,

-Including spark plug replacement. 30k-100k intervals.

-Engine misfire; CEL on (flashing). Poor engine performance, engine stumble, poor fuel economy, discuss how a misfire is detected. Codes p0301-306, etc. P0300

-Rough Idle. Vibration felt, stumbling, sound rough and not smooth.

-Hard starting. Take longer to turn over and start. Ignition system working harder and may have trouble igniting the air/fuel mix.

-Poor acceleration. Poor throttle response, Sluggish acceleration. Struggling to pick up speed.

-Excessive fuel consumption. Incomplete combustion. More emissions leaving tail pipe.

