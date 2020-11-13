Video
Podcast
Webinar
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

on

VIDEO: Alignment Is Key

on

VIDEO: Tips For Oil Filter O-Rings

on

VIDEO: Oil Life Monitor
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement Video
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement Video
play

VIDEO: Alignment Is Key

Trending Now

Toyota Regenerative Braking

Undercar: Toyota Regenerative Braking
Subaru HVAC Diagnostics

Underhood: Subaru HVAC Diagnostics
BMW TPMS System Breakdown

Undercar: BMW TPMS System Breakdown
Brake Job: 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler JK

Undercar: Brake Job: 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler JK
Headlights: HID Diagnostics

Underhood: Headlights: HID Diagnostics
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes diagnostics Electrical engine Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.
Advertisement

The serpentine belt is part of a system and is not the only component susceptible to wear. The tensioner on an engine wear over time and need periodic inspection and replacement. If you are replacing just the belt without looking at the other components, you could be sending a new belt or an even more expensive component to a premature death. Sell the complete job up front. Include the tensioner on the estimate for the customer. The complete job will make the belt last longer without having the customer comeback to finish the job piecemeal. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: ASE G1 Tip For Head Gasket And Spark Plug Questions

Video: VIDEO: Air Filter Replacement Criteria

Video: VIDEO: Restricted Cabin Air Filters

Video: VIDEO: Oil Filter Bypass Valves And Filter Capacity

Advertisement
Connect