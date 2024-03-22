 Continental Celebrates Expansion in South Carolina

Continental Celebrates Expansion in South Carolina

The 90,000-square-foot-building has capacity for 350 employees and is designed and built for future expansion potential.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Published:

Continental Tire the Americas (Continental) officially opened a new sustainably designed facility in Fort Mill, S.C., on March 21, with local and state officials, key building project representatives and corporate social responsibility partners, the company said. The 90,000-square-foot-building, which sits on 33 acres in northern Lancaster County, has capacity for 350 employees and is designed and built for future expansion potential.

“Another great moment for Continental and for the State of South Carolina,” said Jochen Etzel, CEO Continental Tire the Americas. “Who would have imagined when we moved to the Palmetto state in 2009, that we would have invested over $800 million in our facilities across the state. The U.S. is a strategic growth market for Continental and particularly for our Tire business.”

“This new structure is so much more than the typical office building,” continued Etzel. “In the past, the office was a place you had to come to — our objective for this building was to create a workplace destination that you want to come to.”

From the site layout to the building designed to attain Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Certification, to the incorporation of energy-saving and efficient materials, the project was carefully planned to be an example of Continental’s sustainability ambitions, according to the company. The open office layout incorporates natural materials installed by local artisans that creates a unique and collaborative environment. The building utilizes LED lighting for cost savings and contains recycled content carpet tiles and low VOC paint.

On the exterior, the parking area, optimized for a decreased heat signature, includes 10 EV charging stations that may be used for electric vehicles or motorcycles. A total of 840 solar panels are located on the roof and in the parking area. These panels contribute up to 25 percent offset of the building’s total energy consumption. Rainwater harvesting will be utilized for irrigation of the plantings and lawn area. The project was designed by Gresham Smith and constructed by Edifice.

“I want to personally recognize the countless hours by all of the trades who made this vision a reality. On behalf of the executive team and the entire Continental family, I want to again thank the project team, the building partners, the county, and the state of South Carolina,” continued Etzel.

