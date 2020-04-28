Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: Ignition Coil Secondary Ignition Waveforms

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

A “burn line” of a secondary ignition waveform can tell you a lot about what’s going on under the hood. This video is sponsored by Autolite.

Advertisement

The “burn line” of a secondary ignition waveform can tell you a lot about what is happening inside the combustion chamber. Small changes in the line can indicate if an engine is running too rich or lean. Also, the burn line can indicate if the spark plugs need to be replaced.  This video is sponsored by Autolite.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: Ignition Coil Secondary Ignition Waveforms

on

VIDEO: ADAS And Glass

on

VIDEO: Reduce Your Heavy-Duty Truck Battery Issues

on

VIDEO: How To Install A Spin-On Oil Filter
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Tools & Products: Elgin Expands Parts Offering For GM LS Gen V Engines

Video: VIDEO: Ignition Coil Secondary Ignition Waveforms

Tools & Products: John Bean Offers New EZ-ADAS App For Easier Recalibration

Underhood: The Evolution Of MLS Gaskets

Underhood: Diagnosing Electronically Controlled Thermostats
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine
Connect