Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

VIDEO: Lubricating Plastic, Rubber And Metal Under The Hood

on

VIDEO: Detonation Noise

on

VIDEO: Why Does Toe Matter More Than Ever?

on

VIDEO: Cabin Air Filters And The Coronavirus
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Detonation Noise Video
play

VIDEO: Detonation Noise

VIDEO: Why Does Toe Matter More Than Ever? Video
play

VIDEO: Why Does Toe Matter More Than Ever?

Trending Now

DIY YouTuber ChrisFix Shows Benefits Of Galvanized Brake Pads

Undercar: DIY YouTuber ChrisFix Shows Benefits Of Galvanized Brake Pads
Reducing Risks Of Damaging Tires, TPMS Sensors And Rims

Undercar: Reducing Risks Of Damaging Tires, TPMS Sensors And Rims
Engine Build: Sleeved And Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Sleeved And Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Engine
Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap
Brake Lines: What Is The Right Solution?

Undercar: Brake Lines: What Is The Right Solution?
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: Lubricating Plastic, Rubber And Metal Under The Hood

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Choose a lubricant that will protect under elevated temperatures. This video is sponsored by WD-40 Brand.
Advertisement

Under the hood of a modern car or SUV is a multitude of materials. Different metals like steel, aluminum and copper, along with different types rubbers and plastics are right next to each other. So, when it comes to lubricants and penetrants, what can be used for these different materials?

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

It can be a difficult question. The wrong product can etch metal or make rubber and plastic brittle over time. Even worse, a product can leave a surface unprotected.

Look at this intake manifold. The manifold is made of ABS plastic, but it is still held to the engine using metal fasteners like bolts, nuts and screws. Also, look at the pipes and bellows that bring air from outside the vehicle to the air filter housing and then to the intake manifold. The fuel injectors seal to a stainless steel fuel rail using Viton rubber O-rings. This bracket is galvanized steel and the manifold is attached to an aluminum cylinder head.

Using a penetrant or cleaning product with methyl ethyl ketone might break up corrosion and dirt, but it could melt the ABS plastic of the intake manifold.

That could be an expensive problem. Often, you might find yourself in a spot after you have replaced the air filter, turbocharger or intake manifold and you can’t get the stiff boots or hoses back together again.

This bolt that secures the manifold to the head is galvanized, the manifold is made of ABS plastic and is close to this neoprene rubber boot. The bolt has a small diameter. Snapping it off in the aluminum head is not an option if you want to finish this job in the time allotted. If the boots and clamps don’t seal, it could cause codes for short- and long-term fuel trims because the air entering the engine is unmetered by mass air flow sensors. But, what is the right lubricant to use to help seat the boots?

Advertisement

If you look at the product datasheet, you can see that WD-40 Specialist Gel Lube is safe on plastics and rubbers: neoprene/hard rubber, buna/nitrile, EPDM, HDPE, Viton, ABS Plastic and vinyl. It is also safe on aluminum and galvanized parts. So we know it is safe to help assemble this air intake system. WD-40 Specialist Gel Lube will not run or make a mess inside of the boots and will last 12 times longer than other other multi-use lubricants.

Although WD-40 Specialist Gel Lube can be used on a variety of surfaces, the company recommends testing on an inconspicuous area before larger applications.

The same approach is required when selecting a lubricant. Another application for WD-40 Specialist Gel Lube and Silicone Lube is shift linkages. Look at this shifter linkage. Like the intake manifold, you have many different materials in the same area.

This linkage needs to be lubricated. It has metal, plastic and rubber parts, so the lubricant needs to be compatible with these materials. But, there is an additional performance requirement, the lubricant can’t attract dirt and debris that could cause wear and bind up the linkages.

Advertisement

This is where WD-40 Specialist Silicone Lubricant can help. It safely lubricates, waterproofs and protects metal and non-metal surfaces such as rubber, plastic and vinyl. This formula dries fast and leaves a clear, non-staining film that doesn’t stick or make a mess. It is great for use on cables, pulleys, guide rails, valves, linkages, hinges, locks and more. 

As an added benefit, it has an effective temperature range of -100 to 500 degrees. This is going to help this linkage and cable since it is near the exhaust system.

This video is sponsored by WD-40 Brand.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: Spark Plug Crush Gaskets/Washers G1 Prep

Video: VIDEO: How Does Sustainability Apply To Brake Pads

Video: VIDEO: Resetting The Steering Angle Sensor After An Alignment

Video: VIDEO: Spotting A Hot Spot

Advertisement
Connect