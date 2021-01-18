VIDEO: Lubricating Plastic, Rubber And Metal Under The Hood

Under the hood of a modern car or SUV is a multitude of materials. Different metals like steel, aluminum and copper, along with different types rubbers and plastics are right next to each other. So, when it comes to lubricants and penetrants, what can be used for these different materials?

It can be a difficult question. The wrong product can etch metal or make rubber and plastic brittle over time. Even worse, a product can leave a surface unprotected.

Look at this intake manifold. The manifold is made of ABS plastic, but it is still held to the engine using metal fasteners like bolts, nuts and screws. Also, look at the pipes and bellows that bring air from outside the vehicle to the air filter housing and then to the intake manifold. The fuel injectors seal to a stainless steel fuel rail using Viton rubber O-rings. This bracket is galvanized steel and the manifold is attached to an aluminum cylinder head.

Using a penetrant or cleaning product with methyl ethyl ketone might break up corrosion and dirt, but it could melt the ABS plastic of the intake manifold.

That could be an expensive problem. Often, you might find yourself in a spot after you have replaced the air filter, turbocharger or intake manifold and you can’t get the stiff boots or hoses back together again.

This bolt that secures the manifold to the head is galvanized, the manifold is made of ABS plastic and is close to this neoprene rubber boot. The bolt has a small diameter. Snapping it off in the aluminum head is not an option if you want to finish this job in the time allotted. If the boots and clamps don’t seal, it could cause codes for short- and long-term fuel trims because the air entering the engine is unmetered by mass air flow sensors. But, what is the right lubricant to use to help seat the boots?