VIDEO: Mass Air Flow Sensor Diagnostics
A mass air flow sensor measures air entering the engine. This video is sponsored by NGK Spark Plugs.
The sensor uses a hot wire that changes resistance as air passes over it. The wire can be contaminated and give false information to the engine management system. The source of the contamination could be a damaged filter or housing. When the sensor is contaminate, it can set code P0101 for Mass Air Flow Sensor Circuit Range/Performance.
