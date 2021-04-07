Automotive: Schooling On Tooling
Video
VIDEO: Mild Vs. Wild – Horsepower At Any Cost
Every engine build has a budget – some are just bigger than others. This video is sponsored by AMSOIL.
Ever wonder if the money you spend to get the most out of your engine is worth it? Is a high buck build always better?
Engine Builder editors Greg Jones and Brendan Baker take a trip to Canton, OH to visit Justin Zeigler and the team at Zeigler Diesel Performance. In this video, they discuss the options for building up a pair of Gen 3 5.9L Cummins engines on both a mild budget and a wild budget. Which build has more bang for the buck?
This video is sponsored by AMSOIL INC.