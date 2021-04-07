VIDEO: Mild Vs. Wild – Horsepower At Any Cost

Ever wonder if the money you spend to get the most out of your engine is worth it? Is a high buck build always better?

Engine Builder editors Greg Jones and Brendan Baker take a trip to Canton, OH to visit Justin Zeigler and the team at Zeigler Diesel Performance. In this video, they discuss the options for building up a pair of Gen 3 5.9L Cummins engines on both a mild budget and a wild budget. Which build has more bang for the buck?

This video is sponsored by AMSOIL INC.