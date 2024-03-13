 Turbocharged 5.9L VP44 Cummins Engine

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Diesel

Turbocharged 5.9L VP44 Cummins Engine

A few years ago, Jordan Blackard stumbled upon a 2nd Gen 2001 Ram 2500 that was being sold by Chase Fleece of Fleece Performance. After a few years of casual driving and fixing it up, he decided in 2022 to get working on a race build featuring a 5.9L VP44 Cummins engine. Check it out!

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Courtesy of Engine Builder by Evan Laux

Related Articles

There’s something to say about separating your hobbies from your career. It’s good for a lot of people, but others might get burnt out dealing with the stresses of a career that might surround a particular passion. Jordan Blackard is one of those guys who decided to keep diesel trucks as a side passion rather than a career, and he’s better for it.

Blackard grew up with a diesel mechanic father and went to college to be a diesel technician, but after a year in the field, he decided it wasn’t for him.

“I grew up around it and love it to death, but I just hated every second of it when I was doing it daily,” Blackard says. “I’m not sure why, but it’s always just been better for me as a hobby, and now that I make alright money in a new career, I can indulge these hobbies now.”

Jordan is a plumbing material salesman by day, and an up-and-coming diesel builder by night. For years, he’s been tinkering on different trucks, but now he’s carving out his first diesel race truck build.

“A lot of guys think you need tens of thousands of dollars to get into this sport, which is probably true at the higher levels, but you can start running races with a modest build,” Blackard points out. “The biggest thing for the Outlaw Diesel Super Series and the health of the sport is getting people out of the stands and in the staging lanes.”

A few years ago, Blackard stumbled upon a 2nd Gen 2001 Ram 2500 that was being sold by Chase Fleece of Fleece Performance. After a few years of casual driving and fixing it up, he decided in 2022 to get working on a race build.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

You May Also Like

under hood of car
Diesel

All-Billet Duramax Drag-and-Drive Engine

This engine is tailored for drag racing and drag-and-drive events. Check it out!

Greg Jones
By Greg Jones
Published:

Courtesy of Engine Builder

One of the best parts about the PRI show for many people is getting a chance to catch up with folks you might not have seen much throughout the year. It serves as a reunion of sorts. One person I always enjoy catching up with and seeing what new engine goodies he’s cooked up over the year is Jeremy Wagler of Wagler Competition Products.

Read Full Article

More Diesel Posts
Turbocharged 6.0L Powerstroke Engine

Check out what Dylan Ford of Abilene Diesel Performance put together in this build.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Compound-Turbo “Shredder” 5.9L Cummins Engine

Take a look at what went into this build!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
1,500-HP 6.7L Cummins-Powered Cuda

Check out what went into this unique build!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Turbocharged and Nitrous-Boosted LB7 Duramax Engine

Check out what went into this four-year project that blends aesthetics and horsepower.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

AMSOIL Introduces New OE 0W-40 100% Synthetic Motor Oil

The new OE 0W-40 is primarily for newer RAM HD trucks equipped with the 6.4-liter Hemi engine.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Crankshaft Counterweights And Balancing

Imbalance in the engine exhibits vibration and damage. Balancing becomes critical to any engine build.

By Eric Garbe
Fuel Types and Engine Performance

When it comes to choosing the right fuel for your vehicle, several factors should be taken into consideration. These factors include the vehicle’s engine design, manufacturer recommendations, intended usage, and personal preferences.

By Joe Keene
Triple-Turbo 6.4L Cummins Super Stock Engine

Check out this pulling truck with a triple-turbo 6.4L Cummins engine in it!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff