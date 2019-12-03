Automotive/Battery Replacement
ago

VIDEO: The Battery Replacement Step You Always Forget

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Tomorrow's Tech, Continental Surprise November Student Of The Month At Ohio Technical College

Rolling Meadows High School Instructor Named November Finalist For 2020 ‘B’laster Instructor Of The Year’

Former School Of The Year Instructor Roxanne Amiot Named 2019 SEMA-NACAT Award Winner

VIDEO: Rear Rotor Parking Brake Service

VIDEO: Scope Current Ramp To Check Coil's Secondary Circuit Function

VIDEO: Engineering Explained Tries To Find The Best Brake Pad

Maintenance Matters: A Tire In Winter

VIDEO: Scope Current Ramp To Check Coil's Secondary Circuit Function

PPG Unveils 2019 Automotive Color Stories, Reporting An Increase In Blue Hues

Have You Taken Our Student Career Survey? Get A Free Movie On Tomorrow's Tech

Battery replacement is one of the most common repairs performed by a shop, but some late-model vehicles require more than just attaching the cables and hold-downs. Many require an extra procedure to be performed with a scan tool to reset the battery monitors for the power management system. This video will also cover how Ford vehicles determine the state of charge of the battery so it can alert the driver to a potential no-start situation. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Courtesy of Underhood Service.

Show Full Article