VIDEO: The Battery Replacement Step You Always Forget

Battery replacement is one of the most common repairs performed by a shop, but some late-model vehicles require more than just attaching the cables and hold-downs. Many require an extra procedure to be performed with a scan tool to reset the battery monitors for the power management system. This video will also cover how Ford vehicles determine the state of charge of the battery so it can alert the driver to a potential no-start situation. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Courtesy of Underhood Service.