Tools & Products

WD-40 Introduces Specialist Gel Lube

This thick gel lubricant provides long-lasting lubrication and won’t run or drip, said the company.
on

A vehicle’s bearings are under constant load – no matter if the customer is a typical commuter or a professional racer – and won’t last forever. Regular inspection and proper maintenance are important to extending the life of bearings – but are you missing a vital tool to make your job easier and your clients happier?

A proper lubricant for wheel bearings is essential to help keep them working smoothly, even with the toughest road conditions, and a thick gel lubricant will work harder and last longer. WD-40 Specialist Gel Lube is 12x longer-lasting when compared to WD-40 Multi-Use Product1. It doesn’t run or drip, staying where it’s sprayed — making it the better lubricant choice for wheel bearings.

WD-40 Specialist Gel Lube No-Drip Formula is designed for superior protection that resists water and displaces moisture to prevent rust for up to one year.* This spray gel lubricant goes on thick and stays where you spray, making it ideal for use on vertical surfaces and offers non-fling for moving parts such as gears, bearings, cables, chains, rollers and more. Once applied withstands temperature ranges from -100° F to 500° F. Safe on multiple surfaces including metals, plastic and rubber.

1: Compared to WD-40 Multi-Use Product using independent lab test ASTM D-5620A.
*Independent tests conducted in salt spray and humidity chamber. Results may vary depending on extreme conditions.

