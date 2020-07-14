Connect with us

WVE Vehicle Electronics Introduced 203 New Part Numbers

In all, WVE announced 2 new emissions products, 1 fuel injection product, 153 new sensors and 47 new switches – covering more than 63.6 million vehicles.
on

WVE Vehicle Electronics introduced 203 new part numbers in June for a variety of emissions and fuel injection products, sensors and switches now available for a range of light- and heavy-duty vehicle applications. In all, WVE announced 2 new emissions products, 1 fuel injection product, 153 new sensors and 47 new switches – covering more than 63.6 million vehicles.

New part numbers are available for the following part types:

  • 4WD Actuators
  • Accelerator Pedal Sensors
  • Accessory Power Relay
  • Automatic Transmission Fluid Temperature Sensors
  • Automatic Transmission Oil Pressure Switches
  • Automatic Transmission Speed Sensors
  • Battery Current Sensors
  • Brake Fluid Level Sensors
  • Brake Fluid Pressure Sensors
  • Brake Light Switches
  • Door Lock Actuators
  • Door Lock Switches
  • Door Mirror Switches
  • Door Window Switches
  • EGR Pressure Sensors
  • Engine Camshaft Position Sensors
  • Engine Coolant Level Sensors
  • Engine Coolant Temperature Sensors
  • Engine Crankshaft Position Sensors
  • Engine Cylinder Head Temperature Sensors
  • Engine Oil Level Sensors
  • Engine Oil Pressure Switches
  • Engine Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Solenoids
  • Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT Sensors)
  • Fuel Injection Pressure Sensors
  • HVAC Blower Motor Resistors
  • HVAC Cut-Off Switches
  • HVAC Heater Core Temperature Sensors
  • HVAC Sun Sensors
  • Ignition Knock (Detonation) Sensors)
  • Ignition Lock Cylinders
  • Manifold Absolute Pressure Sensors
  • Mass Air Flow Sensors
  • Rain Sensors
  • Throttle Position Sensors
  • Washer Fluid Sensor

“The addition of these new part numbers for June further demonstrates our continued commitment to meeting the needs of our customers with a full line of professional-grade vehicle electronics and engine management products,” said Patrick Sommerfeld, vice president of sales and marketing with Wells Vehicle Electronics.

For more information on the new part numbers launched, as well as WVE’s complete parts list, visit the online catalog at http://wvebrand.com/parts.

