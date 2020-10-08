WVE Vehicle Electronics Introduces 472 New Part Numbers

WVE Vehicle Electronics introduced 472 new part numbers in September for a variety of sensors, switches, solenoids, coils, emissions and fuel injection products, now available for a range of light and heavy-duty vehicle applications. In all, WVE announced 3 solenoids, 12 fuel injection throttle bodies, 25 coils, 67 emissions products, 145 switches and 220 sensors – which includes more than 272 million sales opportunities.
New part numbers are available for the following part types:
- A/C Evaporator Temperature Sensor
- ABS Wheel Speed Sensors
- ABS Wheel Speed Sensor Tone Rings
- Accelerator Pedal Sensors
- Air Bag Clocksprings
- Air Charge Temperature Sensors
- Ambient Air Temperature Sensors
- Automatic Transmission Control Solenoid
- Automatic Transmission Fluid Temperature Sensors
- Automatic Transmission Speed Sensors
- Battery Current Sensors
- Brake Fluid Level Sensors
- Brake Light Switch
- Brake Pedal Position Sensors
- Center High Mount Stop Lights
- Clutch Pedal Position Switches
- Combination Switch
- Cruise Control Distance Sensor
- Cruise Control Release Switch
- Cruise Control Switch
- Disk Brake Pad Wear Sensor
- Diverter Valves
- Door Lock Actuators
- Door Window Switches
- EGR Pressure Sensor
- EGR Tubes
- EGR Valves
- EGR Valve Control Solenoid
- Engine Camshaft Position Sensors
- Engine Camshaft Position Sensor Interrupter
- Engine Coolant Level Sensors
- Engine Coolant Temperature Sensors
- Engine Crankcase Vent Valve
- Engine Crankshaft Position Sensors
- Engine Oil Level Sensors
- Engine Oil Pressure Switches
- Engine Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Adjuster Magnets
- Engine Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Solenoids
- Engine Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Sprockets
- Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT) Sensors
- Fog Light Switches
- Fuel Injection Throttle Bodies
- Fuel Tank Vent Valve
- Hazard Warning Flashers
- Hazard Warning Switch
- High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Ballasts
- HVAC Blower Control Switches
- HVAC Cut-Off Switch
- HVAC Heater Core Temperature Sensors
- HVAC Mode Door Actuator
- HVAC Pressure Switches
- HVAC Temperature Valve Actuator
- Ignition Coils
- Ignition Knock (Detonation) Sensors
- Ignition Lock Cylinders
- Ignition Switches
- Liftgate Release Switch
- Lighting Control Module
- Manifold Absolute Pressure Sensors
- Manual Transmission Speed Sensor
- Mass Air Flow Sensors
- Parking Aid Sensors
- Parking Brake Switch
- PCV Valves
- Pigtails
- Rain Sensors
- Relays
- Speedometer Driven Gear Sleeve
- Starter Solenoid
- Steering Angle Sensors
- Suspension Ride Height Sensors
- Throttle Position Sensors
- Turbocharger Boost Sensors
- Turn Signal Flashers
- Vapor Canisters
- Vaper Canister Purge Solenoids
- Vaper Canister Vent Solenoid
- Vehicle Speed Sensor
- Washer Fluid Level Sensors
- Windshield Wiper Switch
“The addition of these new part numbers for September further demonstrates our continued commitment to meeting the needs of our customers with a full line of professional-grade vehicle electronics and engine management products,” said Patrick Sommerfeld, Vice President of Sales and Marketing with Wells Vehicle Electronics.
