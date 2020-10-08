WVE Vehicle Electronics Introduces 472 New Part Numbers

WVE Vehicle Electronics introduced 472 new part numbers in September for a variety of sensors, switches, solenoids, coils, emissions and fuel injection products, now available for a range of light and heavy-duty vehicle applications. In all, WVE announced 3 solenoids, 12 fuel injection throttle bodies, 25 coils, 67 emissions products, 145 switches and 220 sensors – which includes more than 272 million sales opportunities.

New part numbers are available for the following part types:

A/C Evaporator Temperature Sensor

ABS Wheel Speed Sensors

ABS Wheel Speed Sensor Tone Rings

Accelerator Pedal Sensors

Air Bag Clocksprings

Air Charge Temperature Sensors

Ambient Air Temperature Sensors

Automatic Transmission Control Solenoid

Automatic Transmission Fluid Temperature Sensors

Automatic Transmission Speed Sensors

Battery Current Sensors

Brake Fluid Level Sensors

Brake Light Switch

Brake Pedal Position Sensors

Center High Mount Stop Lights

Clutch Pedal Position Switches

Combination Switch

Cruise Control Distance Sensor

Cruise Control Release Switch

Cruise Control Switch

Disk Brake Pad Wear Sensor

Diverter Valves

Door Lock Actuators

Door Window Switches

EGR Pressure Sensor

EGR Tubes

EGR Valves

EGR Valve Control Solenoid

Engine Camshaft Position Sensors

Engine Camshaft Position Sensor Interrupter

Engine Coolant Level Sensors

Engine Coolant Temperature Sensors

Engine Crankcase Vent Valve

Engine Crankshaft Position Sensors

Engine Oil Level Sensors

Engine Oil Pressure Switches

Engine Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Adjuster Magnets

Engine Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Solenoids

Engine Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Sprockets

Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT) Sensors

Fog Light Switches

Fuel Injection Throttle Bodies

Fuel Tank Vent Valve

Hazard Warning Flashers

Hazard Warning Switch

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Ballasts

HVAC Blower Control Switches

HVAC Cut-Off Switch

HVAC Heater Core Temperature Sensors

HVAC Mode Door Actuator

HVAC Pressure Switches

HVAC Temperature Valve Actuator

Ignition Coils

Ignition Knock (Detonation) Sensors

Ignition Lock Cylinders

Ignition Switches

Liftgate Release Switch

Lighting Control Module

Manifold Absolute Pressure Sensors

Manual Transmission Speed Sensor

Mass Air Flow Sensors

Parking Aid Sensors

Parking Brake Switch

PCV Valves

Pigtails

Rain Sensors

Relays

Speedometer Driven Gear Sleeve

Starter Solenoid

Steering Angle Sensors

Suspension Ride Height Sensors

Throttle Position Sensors

Turbocharger Boost Sensors

Turn Signal Flashers

Vapor Canisters

Vaper Canister Purge Solenoids

Vaper Canister Vent Solenoid

Vehicle Speed Sensor

Washer Fluid Level Sensors

Windshield Wiper Switch

“The addition of these new part numbers for September further demonstrates our continued commitment to meeting the needs of our customers with a full line of professional-grade vehicle electronics and engine management products,” said Patrick Sommerfeld, Vice President of Sales and Marketing with Wells Vehicle Electronics.