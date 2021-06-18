AME Int’l Expands Automotive Service Accessory Line

AME International has announced the release of two new automotive service accessories: the 37350 Hub Bro impact-rated hub and disc surface cleaner and the 68025 three-piece SUV/light truck Spline Plus kit.

The 37350 Hub Bro removes rust, corrosion and other buildup from stud-less vehicle hub assemblies and the wheel mounting disc within seconds. AME says the new 68025 Spline Plus socket set answers SUV and light truck lug nut servicing situations with no need for multiple specialty sockets.

For more info: ameintl.net