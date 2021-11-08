ANCO Launches New Lines Of Wiper Blades

Trico Products Corp. has announced the introduction of ANCO Fleet blades, a new line created specifically for worksite vehicles. Additionally, the new ANCO Factory Spec Rear, ANCO Winter, and ANCO Extreme Weather blades have been introduced and continue to deliver top-notch performances in all driving conditions. These products will launch at AAPEX this November and will be available to vehicle service professionals.

“ANCO’s goal is to use our extensive experience to keep drivers safe by providing clear visibility in any situation,” said Michal Kutek, associate product manager at TRICO. “Safety and performance are of the upmost importance to ANCO, and these newly upgraded products allow for us to deliver that to our customers.” ANCO Fleet blades have been created for light-to-medium-sized worksite vehicles at commercial job sites and other environments that require the removal of harsh debris from windshields. Engineered to perform in the toughest conditions, these blades maintain maximum windshield contact and snap on easily to deliver a constant, no-fuss performance.

The ANCO Extreme Weather blade offers a step up from the classic style, as they are made with a robustly constructed armor to protect against the harshest winter weather conditions. Its one-piece design conforms to the shape of any windshield and provides a clean wipe. The ANCO Winter blade is made for typical winter driving and features a rugged, protective rubber boot to prevent snow and ice buildup. These blades are constructed of high-grade steel for added strength, and a heavy-gauge wiper element resists tearing in sub-zero temperatures. The ANCO Factory Spec Rear blades are original-equipment replacement wiper blades designed to fit each vehicle’s specific wiper arm type. Designed for easy replacement, this blade provides 360-degree driving visibility for rear windshields.

