Automotive: Winter Air Ride Diagnostics
Video
ASE Test Prep: An Engine Cranks But Won’t Start (VIDEO)
Which technician is correct? This video is sponsored by Autolite.
Studying by yourself can be boring. You’ll check your phone, or you’ll get distracted by going online. A study group can help you stay focused and on task. Plus, with friends, studying is much more fun! You can crack jokes, create funny examples, and hang out after study time is over. Your friends will surely have different viewpoints than you. By discussing these topics, debating each point, and arguing your opinions, you’ll be able to look at problems from different viewpoints. This can be helpful in critical-thinking, and creative problem-solving. Go gather a few friends and try this ASE test prep question together!
An Engine cranks but will not start. No spark is present at the end of a spark plug wire with a spark tester connected during engine cranking. Technician A states that a faulty ignition module could be the cause. Technician B states that the cause could be a defective pickup coil. Which tech is correct?
A) Technician A
B) Technician B
C) Both techs
D) Neither Tech.
The correct is answer is: C, Both techs. A faulty ignition module can cause a no spark condition and a defective pickup coil will not provide the signal needed to trigger the ignition coil so both techs are correct!
