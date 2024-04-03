 Academy of Art University Embarks on Collaboration with Lucid

The 90-day project challenges Academy of Art students to conceive designs that transcend traditional notions of mobility.

The Academy of Art University School of Industrial Design (AAU) announced a collaboration with luxury electric car maker Lucid aimed at encouraging the next generation of designers to reimagine the future of mobility.  

The 90-day project, overseen by senior members of Lucid’s design team, challenges Academy of Art students to conceive designs that transcend traditional notions of mobility. Students are encouraged to explore everything from tangible enhancements to existing Lucid products to the creation of new, future-focused designs and concepts that reimagine driving.

As part of their work, students are challenged to create unique shapes or service functions that set their creations apart while considering the environmental impact of these decisions. Sustainability is a core criterion, with a mandate to use environmentally friendly materials and technologies, aligning with Lucid’s strong commitment to sustainable practices within all areas of its car design and manufacturing process.

“We wholeheartedly believe in the transformative power of young, creative minds in pushing the boundaries of creative innovation,” said Derek Jenkins, SVP of Design and Brand, Lucid. “This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to harnessing this energy and creativity. By challenging students to reimagine the future of mobility, we can unlock exciting new ideas in vehicle design, functionality, and sustainability, ensuring that we continue to lead in the creation of cutting-edge, luxury electric vehicles.” 

Through this collaboration, former Academy of Art University faculty members and graduates have gone on to careers at Lucid, underscoring the quality of education and real-world training provided by the School of Industrial Design. Career designer, Jenny Ha, previously taught at the University while concurrently being a senior member of the design team behind the award-winning Lucid Air, as well as designers Sean Wilson and Roberto Bautista who are graduates of the industrial design program.

“Collaborating with a brand like Lucid offers our students an unparalleled opportunity to apply their creativity and design skills to real-world challenges at the forefront of automotive innovation,” said Antonio Borja, director of the Academy of Art School of Industrial Design. “It’s hugely beneficial for future designers to engage directly with industry leaders that are redefining the standards of luxury, technology, and sustainability in auto design. This partnership not only enriches our curriculum but also prepares our students to be industry-ready, imbuing them with a mindset that values innovation, practical problem-solving, and the importance of sustainability.”

Lucid representatives will visit the Academy of Art during several key stages of the program, engaging directly with students and providing insights and feedback on developing concepts. Final end-of-semester presentations will include design concepts demonstrated in clay models and 3D printed prototypes, all of which will be evaluated and rated by members of the Lucid design team.

