EV Bizz

U Power Launching Commercial Operation for EV Battery Swapping

Its model for two-wheeled and light four-wheeled EVs is set for a formal commercial rollout in Wuhu, Anhui Province, China.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

U Power Limited, vehicle sourcing services provider with a vision to becoming a comprehensive EV battery power solution provider in China, announced its battery-swapping and sharing model for two-wheeled and light four-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) is set for a formal commercial rollout in Wuhu, Anhui Province, China.

The rollout, which is expected to take place during April 2024, follows a successful round of market validations in February, U Power Limited, said. As part of this expansion, U Power plans to establish 60 power-swapping service points which will cater to over 800 customers.

The battery-swapping and sharing technology for two-wheeled and light four-wheeled EVs involves the use of identical battery cells and packaging methods. The battery packs for both types of EV are stored in a single battery-swapping station (BSS). When customers need to swap batteries, they can take one to two battery modules for two-wheeled EVs, or four to eight modules for light four-wheeled EVs. The battery-swapping process is straightforward and user-friendly, with the user verifying their identity at the BSS with their mobile phone and following a series of simple prompts to access and swap their batteries, according to U Power.

