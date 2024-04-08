U Power Launching Commercial Operation for EV Battery Swapping

U Power Limited, vehicle sourcing services provider with a vision to becoming a comprehensive EV battery power solution provider in China, announced its battery-swapping and sharing model for two-wheeled and light four-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) is set for a formal commercial rollout in Wuhu, Anhui Province, China.

The rollout, which is expected to take place during April 2024, follows a successful round of market validations in February, U Power Limited, said. As part of this expansion, U Power plans to establish 60 power-swapping service points which will cater to over 800 customers.

The battery-swapping and sharing technology for two-wheeled and light four-wheeled EVs involves the use of identical battery cells and packaging methods. The battery packs for both types of EV are stored in a single battery-swapping station (BSS). When customers need to swap batteries, they can take one to two battery modules for two-wheeled EVs, or four to eight modules for light four-wheeled EVs. The battery-swapping process is straightforward and user-friendly, with the user verifying their identity at the BSS with their mobile phone and following a series of simple prompts to access and swap their batteries, according to U Power.