EVgo Welcomes Scott Griffith to Board of Directors

EVgo Inc. announced Scott Griffith has joined the EVgo Board of Directors, serving on the Nominating and Governance Committee, as well as the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee.

Griffith joins EVgo’s Board with extensive experience in the mobility and automotive industry, the company said. He previously served as the CEO of the Autonomous Vehicles (AV) and Mobility Businesses at Ford Motor Company, where he led Ford’s investments and operations in Level 4 autonomous vehicles as well as oversight of several new hardware and software businesses in Ford’s “new mobility” segment.

Griffith also has prior experience as an Executive in Residence at General Catalyst Partners, a venture and growth capital firm. In connection with that role, he served as Chairman at Envoy Global, Inc., a global immigration services provider, and TrueMotion, Inc., which operates an artificial intelligence (AI) based platform that scores driving behavior.

“Scott’s background in the automotive and mobility industries coupled with his experience in machine learning and data driven AI will be a valuable asset to EVgo as we continue to expand our nationwide network,” said Badar Khan, CEO of EVgo. “EVgo is scaling rapidly to meet increasing demand for public charging, and we look forward to our next phase of growth with strategic guidance from our Board.”