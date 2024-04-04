 Dominion’s Electric School Bus Program Tops 1.5M Miles in Virginia

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Dominion’s Electric School Bus Program Tops 1.5M Miles in VA

Dominion Energy said its program elevated Virginia to fifth in the nation for the number of electric school buses committed.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Dominion Energy’s Electric School Bus (ESB) Program, in collaboration with Thomas Built Buses (TBB), and Sonny Merryman, a Virginia bus dealer, exceeded 1.5 million electric miles driven in the state of Virginia. Launched in September 2019, the fleet of more than 135 electric school buses currently operates across 25 districts in Virginia.

Related Articles

“At Dominion Energy, we’re not only reducing our carbon emissions, we’re also helping our customers reduce theirs,” Adam Birdsong, manager of customer energy solutions at Dominion Energy, said. “Our program has helped school districts overcome technical and financial hurdles of electric school bus adoption while improving air quality, protecting the health of our children and hardening the grid.”

Dominion Energy said its program elevated Virginia to fifth in the nation for the number of electric school buses committed. Sonny Merryman aims to have 224 total Jouley units delivered by the end of the 2023/24 school year.

The environmental impact of this initiative is substantial, Dominion Energy said. Dominion-supported electric school buses have prevented a total of 1,632 short tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions; 2,520 pounds of carbon monoxide (CO); and 4,342 pounds of nitrogen oxide (NOx), according to the AFLEET tool by the Department of Energy and Argonne National Lab.

“We’re proud of the success that Dominion Energy’s Electric School Bus Program has achieved in Virginia as they spearhead utility-led conversion in America,” Mark Childers, powertrain and technology sales manager at Thomas Built Buses, said. “This milestone showcases the impact of collaboration in our industry, and we are looking forward to continued success in advancing sustainable and efficient transportation for school districts across the state.”

Dominion Energy’s vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, which allows electric school bus batteries to act as mobile energy sources when demands are high to help stabilize the grid, is expected to soft launch in summer 2024. Dominion Energy said it has also supported several school districts in their applications for the 2023 EPA Clean School Bus Program and plans to continue this support in the coming year.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Mullen Automotive Expands Salesforce

The EV manufacturer has expanded its sales team in support of commercial vehicle sales initiatives.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

EV manufacturer Mullen Automotive, Inc. announced new key sales hires who have joined the company in support of its commercial EV van and truck program.   

“Our commercial growth continues, and it’s encouraging to see our sales efforts expand into new opportunities,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “Fleet Management Companies and Last Mile Delivery represent a significant portion of vehicle sales volume in the commercial segment, and focusing on these important categories positions us for strong future growth opportunity.” 

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Volvo Receives Order for 100 Electric Trucks from DFDS

DFDS is well underway to reach its target of having at least 25% of the truck fleet electrified by 2030 per the company.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
TurnOnGreen, Endliss Power Team up to Expand EV Charging Infrastructure

TurnOnGreen said it will leverage EPI’s expertise in administering and executing power purchase agreements with commercial clients.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
TELO Announces Funding by Neo for Electric Truck Build

Closing the fundraising round further validated TELO’s prediction of where the EV industry is headed, said Jason Marks, co-founder and CEO.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Nikola Corporation Names New CFO

Thomas Okray joins the company’s executive team as chief financial officer.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Elywhere Launches in North America

Elywhere chargers can be configured to support power in the 1 MW range, providing solutions for electric fleets.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
2024 Honda Prologue Qualifies for $7,500 U.S. EV Tax Credit

The all-electric Prologue will begin arriving at Honda dealerships in the coming weeks.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Latest Data Shows Continued Increase in EV Collision Claims

The frequency of claims submitted for repairable EVs rose to its highest level in 2023, ending the year at 1.97% in the U.S. and 2.86% in Canada.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Karma Automotive Launches All-Electric Sedan

The Gyesera introduction comes on the heels of the November 2023 debut of the Karma Kaveya Super Coupe.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff