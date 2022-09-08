Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Award $25,000 In Scholarships

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper, in collaboration with the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, announced 14 winners of their 2022 scholarship competition. The recipients, picked from a competitive pool of student applicants from across North America, will be recognized as they work toward their degrees.

This year’s scholarship recipients, and their respective warehouse distributor include: Aaron Caton, Harrodsburg, Kentucky; Hahn Automotive

Al Scrivner, O’Fallon, Illinois; All Car

Brieanne Schmidt, Calgary, Alberta; Central Auto Parts

Christian Pfeiffer, Jackson, Michigan; Auto-Wares Group of Companies

Emily Seay, Marianna, Florida; Parts Warehouse, Inc.

Jesse Banks, Calgary, Alberta; Central Auto Parts

Julie West, Stanton, Michigan; Auto-Wares Group of Companies

Kathy Hinson, Climax, Florida; Parts Warehouse, Inc.

Nicholas Caton, Harrodsburg, Kentucky; Hahn Automotive

Samantha Scott, Rockford, Michigan; Auto-Wares Group of Companies

Tammy Gracie, Red Deer, Alberta; Central Auto Parts

Taya Thoendal, Winnipeg, Manitoba; Piston Ring

Tristan Norris, Calgary, Alberta; Central Auto Parts

Zackery Beshears, Greenwood, Arkansas; Parts Warehouse, Inc. We continue to take pride in the outstanding students representing the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper brands,” said Nikki Paschall, director of communications and engagement for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper. “We encourage lifelong learning and congratulate this year’s students for investing in themselves. We are honored to support in this way.” Through their affiliation with Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper, eligible candidates filled out a comprehensive application that included essay prompts, short answers, letters of recommendation, transcript requirements, and more. A University of the Aftermarket Foundation panel of judges reviewed and ranked the applicants based on their merits.

