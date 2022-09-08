 Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Award $25,000 In Scholarships
News

Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Award $25,000 In Scholarships

 

on

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper, in collaboration with the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, announced 14 winners of their 2022 scholarship competition. The recipients, picked from a competitive pool of student applicants from across North America, will be recognized as they work toward their degrees.

Advertisement

This year’s scholarship recipients, and their respective warehouse distributor include:

  • Aaron Caton, Harrodsburg, Kentucky; Hahn Automotive
  • Al Scrivner, O’Fallon, Illinois; All Car
  • Brieanne Schmidt, Calgary, Alberta; Central Auto Parts
  • Christian Pfeiffer, Jackson, Michigan; Auto-Wares Group of Companies
  • Emily Seay, Marianna, Florida; Parts Warehouse, Inc.
  • Jesse Banks, Calgary, Alberta; Central Auto Parts
  • Julie West, Stanton, Michigan; Auto-Wares Group of Companies
  • Kathy Hinson, Climax, Florida; Parts Warehouse, Inc.
  • Nicholas Caton, Harrodsburg, Kentucky; Hahn Automotive
  • Samantha Scott, Rockford, Michigan; Auto-Wares Group of Companies
  • Tammy Gracie, Red Deer, Alberta; Central Auto Parts
  • Taya Thoendal, Winnipeg, Manitoba; Piston Ring
  • Tristan Norris, Calgary, Alberta; Central Auto Parts
  • Zackery Beshears, Greenwood, Arkansas; Parts Warehouse, Inc.

We continue to take pride in the outstanding students representing the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper brands,” said Nikki Paschall, director of communications and engagement for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper. “We encourage lifelong learning and congratulate this year’s students for investing in themselves. We are honored to support in this way.”

Through their affiliation with Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper, eligible candidates filled out a comprehensive application that included essay prompts, short answers, letters of recommendation, transcript requirements, and more. A University of the Aftermarket Foundation panel of judges reviewed and ranked the applicants based on their merits.

Advertisement

Candidates were also required to show they were employees or children of employees of an Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper, or Confidence Plus location.

Since the Alliance scholarship program was developed in 2001, it has awarded almost $550,000 in scholarships to deserving students. The annual program encourages continuing education within the membership and supports the next workforce generation in achieving their educational goals.

For more information about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, visit https://uofa-foundation.org/.

For more information on the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper scholarship program, visit www.autovalue.com or www.bumpertobumper.com.

