 BBB Industries Releases Corporate Sustainability Report

News

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

BBB Industries announced it released its Corporate Sustainability report. It shows BBB’s progress in pursuing and achieving sustainability goals through reducing its environmental footprint and promoting responsible environmental initiatives, the company said.

This year, BBB set a goal to decrease its scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 50 percent before 2027.

The 2023 sustainability report can be read here: 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report.

2023 Sustainability accomplishments according to BBB: 

  • +15M parts sustainably manufactured
  • +190M lbs. of waste kept from disposal
  • +160M metric tons of carbon avoided
  • R2v3 Certification: R2v3 is a certification focused on the environmental and social impacts of electronic refurbishing and recycling and solar panel reuse and recycling. R2 certifications are issued by Sustainable Electronics Recycling International (SERI), an international nonprofit dedicated to the safety and sustainability of electronic devices.

“We continue to make long-term commitments and significant strides with our sustainability initiatives and remain dedicated to providing exceptional products and services to our customers while prioritizing the well-being of our employees and their communities,” said Duncan Gillis, CEO of BBB Industries.

“It has become clear to me that sustainability is more than just a thought. It’s part of our daily mission to achieve excellence in environmental impact, community engagement, and ethics and to provide stakeholder value. Our progress in all these categories proves that good business can also be good for our planet, our people, and our future,” said Mark Nugent, chief sustainability officer.

