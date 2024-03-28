UAF Scholarship Deadline Fast Approaching

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) deadline for 2024 scholarship applications is March 31.
Who Qualifies for this Scholarship?
- Full time students at an accredited U.S. college or university or an ASE/NATEF Certified post-secondary automotive, heavy duty, or collision repair school
- Graduating high school seniors planning to be full time students at any of the above
- No GPA requirement
- Students who will not graduate from their college before December
Interested applications can apply online, and find more details on the Automotive Aftermarket Scholarships Central homepage.