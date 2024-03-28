UAF Scholarship Deadline Fast Approaching

NexaMotion Group (NMG) announced the opening of its newest Arch Auto Parts store in Plainview, New York. The new store, opened on March 16, 2024, and located at 125 Newtown Road, is the company’s fourth location in Nassau County.

Arch Auto Parts is New York’s neighborhood auto parts supplier in Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Nassau County. The Plainview location is the company’s 22nd store and will be the first Arch Auto Parts location to have both general repair and transmission products under one roof, according to NMG.