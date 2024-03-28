 UAF Scholarship Deadline Fast Approaching

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

UAF Scholarship Deadline Fast Approaching

The deadline to submit an application is March 31.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) deadline for 2024 scholarship applications is March 31.

Related Articles

Who Qualifies for this Scholarship?

  • Full time students at an accredited U.S. college or university or an ASE/NATEF Certified post-secondary automotive, heavy duty, or collision repair school
  • Graduating high school seniors planning to be full time students at any of the above
  • No GPA requirement
  • Students who will not graduate from their college before December

Interested applications can apply online, and find more details on the Automotive Aftermarket Scholarships Central homepage.

You May Also Like

News

NexaMotion Group Opens New Arch Auto Parts Store

The new store in Plainview, New York, is the company’s fourth location in Nassau County.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

NexaMotion Group (NMG) announced the opening of its newest Arch Auto Parts store in Plainview, New York. The new store, opened on March 16, 2024, and located at 125 Newtown Road, is the company’s fourth location in Nassau County.

Arch Auto Parts is New York’s neighborhood auto parts supplier in Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Nassau County. The Plainview location is the company’s 22nd store and will be the first Arch Auto Parts location to have both general repair and transmission products under one roof, according to NMG.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Bendix Surpasses Worker Safety Goals

Bendix says its Total Case Improvement Rate improved since 2022.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
DOJ, FTC Support MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers’ Petition

The petition expands consumer access to vehicle operational, diagnostic and telematics data.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
New Rislone ‘DEF Crystal Clean’ Clears P20EE Codes

The product scrubs away crystal contaminants from the selective catalytic reduction systems of diesel cars, trucks and SUVs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Auto Care Association Launches REPAIR Act Video

The goal is to emphasize the need for federal REPAIR Act legislation, according to the Auto Care Association.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

ATP Expands Graywerks Line of Harmonic Balancers

This expansion increases coverage by 25 million vehicles for popular makes and models that are growing in demand.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
SMP Announces New Oil Filter Housing Kits

The kits feature multiple design improvements to prevent leaks, according to SMP.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ASE Education Foundation, Goodguys Continue Partnership

Goodguys is one of many industry relationships the foundation has developed to help solve the technician shortage.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
NTK Technologies Announces Merger into Niterra North America

The merger will take effect on April 1, and NTK Technologies will begin operating under Niterra North America Inc.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff