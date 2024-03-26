DENSO, Manufacture 2030 Partner to Improve Supply Chain Sustainability

DENSO is collaborating with Manufacture 2030 to boost supply chain sustainability. Through the partnership, which began last spring, DENSO is encouraging its suppliers to join Manufacture 2030’s cloud-based platform, a tool that allows participants to measure, manage and reduce carbon emissions from their operations.

The initiative will assist DENSO’s pursuit of its Scope 3 emissions targets, meaning emissions that stem from the manufacturer’s supply base. Released in August 2023, DENSO said its targets include reducing the carbon outputs of its global supply chain by 25% by the 2030 fiscal year, compared to the 2020 fiscal year, and reaching carbon neutrality across its global supply base by the 2050 fiscal year.

“Our supply chain partners are key to creating new value for our customers, from quality to service and delivery,” said Kim Buhl, vice president of North America Purchasing at DENSO. “This project affords us another opportunity to work together toward positive outcomes, not just for our own businesses or our customers, but for a greener world.”

The Manufacture 2030 platform increases emissions management visibility throughout the supply chain, enabling DENSO and partner companies to identify sustainability successes, potential barriers and mutually beneficial solutions.

“In everything we do, we always ask, ‘can this be done more sustainably?'” said Denise Carlson, vice president of DENSO’s North America Production Innovation Center and the executive lead for Sustainability. “Manufacture 2030’s platform provides us another way to help answer that question and operate more efficiently.”

DENSO said it also strives to be carbon neutral through its products, processes and energy use by 2035, a philosophy known as its Green Great Cause. DENSO has taken numerous steps to progress in each focus area, including launching new electrification products, implementing a North America Energy Policy Statement and joining the U.S. Department of Energy Better Plants Program.