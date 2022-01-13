 Tech IQ: Getting Rid of Code P0315
Tech IQ: Getting Rid of Code P0315

Video

Tech IQ: Getting Rid of Code P0315

 

on

The code might set again when the engine is cranked. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

If you replaced the ECM or crankshaft position sensor, a new code for the crankshaft position sensor called P0315 might be set. You might be able to clear the code with a scan tool, but it might set again when the engine is cranked.

In this video, we cover what it takes to keep code P0315 away by programming or calibrating the crankshaft position sensor.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

