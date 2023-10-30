 Avoiding Clutch Mistakes

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

Avoiding Clutch Mistakes

When you install a new clutch, use all the applicable components. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

CC:

Related Articles

Quick question, what is the main killer of clutches? Yes, bad drivers are out there. They’re detrimental to clutches. And when they don’t know how to drive, they usually burn up a clutch. Also, leaky remain seals, issues with the transmission itself being misaligned, also the actuation of the clutch and the pressure plate itself. But the main thing and the source of all of these other problems could be friction. Friction generates heat. If the clutch disc flywheel and even the pressure plate get too hot, well, they’re going to damage and they’re not going to be able to generate friction in the same way. The hotter a component gets, the less friction it can generate and the lower the clamping load. So you get even more slippage and more heat in the system.

So how do you avoid this mistake? Well, you need to make sure that when you install a new clutch, you use all the applicable components. Those friction surfaces on the flywheel, the pressure plate, and also the disc itself need to make sure that they’re fresh, clean, not contaminated. Throwing a brand new disc on an older pressure plate or a flywheel can cause it to become contaminated. This can change the friction levels and increase the heat. So when you’re servicing a clutch, keep in mind that this needs to be clean and generating the proper levels of friction. If you don’t, well, it’s going to slip and your customer is going to be back complaining of a slipping transmission. I’m Andrew Markel. Thank you very much.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

You May Also Like

Video

Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 4 PT. 2

To get it safe before getting on the road, the team continues the Blackwood’s required service procedures.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

ongside Ohio Technical College professionals and students, began tending to the Lincoln Blackwood with some service TLC, they discovered its needs went beyond what we could cover in a single episode.

Like any good technician, we're going above and beyond to bring you this extended episode, full of the nitty-gritty Blackwood service processes. A paint job, a brake system overhaul, an exhaust system setup, and gasket replacements—the Blackwood gets a makeover.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Understanding the Role of Oil-Pressure Sensors in an Engine

If the oil-pressure sensor fails or becomes damaged, it can cause serious problems. Sponsored by United Motor Products.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Road To AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 4 PT. 1

When the team started looking at the Blackwood’s transmission, they knew they needed help to prevent a lonely breakdown.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 3

Episode 3 of Season 2 of The Road To AAPEX sets Joe Keene off on a search for parts to help restore the Blackwood.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 2

Episode 2 of Season 2 of The Road To AAPEX explains the birth, decline and revitalization of America’s original highway.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 1

This year, the spotlight shines on a 2002 Lincoln Blackwood as it travels on a historic journey along the Lincoln Highway.

By Nadine Battah
ICYMI: Painting The First Car Livecast

Watch the experts cover what it takes to paint your first vehicle and how you can apply that experience to your future.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Road to AAPEX Season Two: The Lincoln Highway

This year, the spotlight shines on a 2002 Lincoln Blackwood as it travels on a historic journey along the Lincoln Highway.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Replacing Strut Mounts on 2013-2018 Toyota RAV 4s

Follow along to learn how to replace upper strut mounts on 2013-2018, and newer, Toyota RAV 4s. Sponsored by PRT.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff