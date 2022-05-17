Axle Nut Torque Specifications (VIDEO)

Why do the torque specifications for the axle nut vary so much from vehicle to vehicle?

This is a difficult question to answer because not all applications are the same.

On some wheel bearings sets and hub units, the axle nut secures the outer flange to a CV joint or stub axle. As the nut is tightened, it pulls the flange and axle together to set the preload of bearings. These axle nuts will have specifications as low as 130-foot pounds and as high as 300-foot pounds.

If the preload is set at the factory with orbital forming or other processes. The nut holds just the axle in the splines and to the flange. With these types of units, they will have lower axle nut torque specifications between 85- and 170-foot pounds.