 Axle Nut Torque Specifications (VIDEO)
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Axle Nut Torque Specifications (VIDEO)

on

Step-by-Step Strut Removal and Replacement (VIDEO)

on

Don't Kill Your Wiper Blades (Video)

on

Have You Checked Your Wiper System Recently? (Video)
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Axle Nut Torque Specifications (VIDEO) Video
play

Axle Nut Torque Specifications (VIDEO)

Step-by-Step Strut Removal and Replacement (VIDEO) Video
play

Step-by-Step Strut Removal and Replacement (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Subaru Brake Grease Goes Under the Abutment Clip

Underhood: Subaru Brake Grease Goes Under the Abutment Clip
Guidelines To Visually Inspecting A Shock Or Strut

Undercar: Guidelines To Visually Inspecting A Shock Or Strut
Decrypting Brake Pad Edge Codes

Undercar: Decrypting Brake Pad Edge Codes
Volkswagen Engine Misfire Diagnosis

Underhood: Volkswagen Engine Misfire Diagnosis
Hard Parts Hunting

Automotive: Hard Parts Hunting
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Axle Nut Torque Specifications (VIDEO)

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

One torque specification for axle nut torque is impossible. This video is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.
Advertisement

Why do the torque specifications for the axle nut vary so much from vehicle to vehicle?

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This is a difficult question to answer because not all applications are the same.

On some wheel bearings sets and hub units, the axle nut secures the outer flange to a CV joint or stub axle. As the nut is tightened, it pulls the flange and axle together to set the preload of bearings. These axle nuts will have specifications as low as 130-foot pounds and as high as 300-foot pounds.

If the preload is set at the factory with orbital forming or other processes. The nut holds just the axle in the splines and to the flange. With these types of units, they will have lower axle nut torque specifications between 85- and 170-foot pounds.

Advertisement

The torque specification can also vary according to the size of the rolling elements. Also, the type of axle nut influences the torque specification.

The bottom line is that there are so many variables in wheel bearing design and application that one torque specification for axle nut torque is impossible.

This is why, BCA includes the “Axle Nut Torque Specification Booklet” in the box with applicable wheel hub assemblies. The pocket-sized publication has 68 pages of front and rear axle nut specifications covering Acura to Yugo and everything in between! The booklet also has nine pages of notes covering model-specific torque procedures and information if the nut can be reused.

Advertisement

This video is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Auto Pros on the Road: Auto Pros on the Road: Concord Engines, Kannapolis, NC

Video: Preventing Head Gasket Replacement Leaks (Video)

Video: Diagnosing Low Coolant Warning Messages (VIDEO)

Video: Tips For Replacing Lift Supports (Video)

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician