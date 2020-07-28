Connect with us

Tools & Products

Bartec USA Announces 3rd Software Update in 2020

This software update adds significant coverage for Rite-Sensor, increases the OBDII capabilities and new OE sensors.
Advertisement
 

on

Bartec USA announces the release of their latest TPMS tool software update. According to Bartec’s CEO Scot Holloway, “Software update 62.2 is our third update for the year for our range of TPMS tools and once again adds significant coverage for Rite-Sensor, increases our already industry-leading OBDII capabilities and added new OE sensors.”

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Release 62.2 includes additional Tire Fill Alert coverage as well as increased OBDII coverage for Ford, Jeep and GM vehicles. 

Unique to the Rite-Sensor programmable sensor solution is Rite-Sync.

“Essentially Rite-Sync is the combination of the TPMS Relearn and Sensor Programming into a single seamless, fast and accurate process. Technicians can work much faster and with fewer mistakes using the Rite-Sync process,” according to Holloway.  ou can watch a video on Rite-Sync at this link or on Bartec’s YouTube channel TPMSTOOL.

A complete Technical Service Bulletin describing all of the contents of software update 62.2 is now available for download at www.bartecusa.com or from the TPMS Desktop. To download and install this update, you must have a current software subscription. Check your account at tools.bartecusa.com and call your Bartec distributor to purchase an update certificate.

For more information, call Bartec USA at (855) 877-9732 or visit www.bartecusa.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Bartec USA Announces 3rd Software Update in 2020

on

SP Air Corporation Announces New Cordless Mini Drill

on

Streamlight Introduces Work-Ready Stinger 2020

on

DENSO Foundation Awards STEM Education Grants
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Career: Winners Announced For July ‘Guess the Tool’ MindGames Contest

News: The 2020 Indy 500 Estimates 25% Capacity

News: ASE To Offer Enhanced myASE Portal

News: KYB Offers Consumers The Chance To Save Up To $75

News: Average Age Of Cars, Light Trucks Approaches 12 Years
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect