Bartec USA Announces 3rd Software Update in 2020

Bartec USA announces the release of their latest TPMS tool software update. According to Bartec’s CEO Scot Holloway, “Software update 62.2 is our third update for the year for our range of TPMS tools and once again adds significant coverage for Rite-Sensor, increases our already industry-leading OBDII capabilities and added new OE sensors.”

Click Here to Read More

Release 62.2 includes additional Tire Fill Alert coverage as well as increased OBDII coverage for Ford, Jeep and GM vehicles.

Unique to the Rite-Sensor programmable sensor solution is Rite-Sync.

“Essentially Rite-Sync is the combination of the TPMS Relearn and Sensor Programming into a single seamless, fast and accurate process. Technicians can work much faster and with fewer mistakes using the Rite-Sync process,” according to Holloway. ou can watch a video on Rite-Sync at this link or on Bartec’s YouTube channel TPMSTOOL.

A complete Technical Service Bulletin describing all of the contents of software update 62.2 is now available for download at www.bartecusa.com or from the TPMS Desktop. To download and install this update, you must have a current software subscription. Check your account at tools.bartecusa.com and call your Bartec distributor to purchase an update certificate.

For more information, call Bartec USA at (855) 877-9732 or visit www.bartecusa.com.