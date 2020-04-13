B’laster Donates Hand Sanitizer To Local First Responders

The B’laster Corporation – makers of the penetrant, PB B’laster – announced recently it is donating cases of hand sanitizer to dozens of local police and fire departments. The company recently began sourcing and producing hand sanitizer in response to requests from its essential hardware retail customers and decided to manufacture additional sanitizer for donation. In total, the company will produce more than 22,000 bottles of sanitizer specifically earmarked for donation.

Click Here to Read More

“Police officers and firefighters are among those on the front lines of the pandemic here in Ohio,” said Randy Pindor, president and COO. “They are our fellow Rust Belt Warriors and true heroes in crisis moments. Many departments indicated they have been struggling to find hand sanitizer for their first responders. It’s our honor to help them in any way we can.”

B’laster is producing the donated sanitizer at its Valley View, Ohio, production facility, and its staff is delivering it across the Northeast Ohio region. In addition, Label-Aid (Huron, Ohio) donated the labels, and Jamestown Container (Macedonia, Ohio) provided boxes at no charge.

“We appreciate all of our suppliers that stepped up to help make this a reality,” Pindor said. “It was truly a group effort. Our customers value our ability to be flexible, and I’m so pleased we were able to leverage that strength in support of our first responders.”

Of note, the company donated 100 cases to the Cleveland Police Union. As of this release, the list of cities receiving support is as follows (in most cases, both the police and fire departments):

Valley View

Medina

Bainbridge

Bedford

Berea

Brecksville

Broadview Heights

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Heights

Brookpark

Chagrin Falls

Cleveland

Cleveland Heights

Cuyahoga Heights

Fairview Park

Garfield Heights

Independence

Lakewood

Macedonia

Maple Heights

Middleburg Heights

North Ridgeville

North Royalton

Parma Heights

Port Clinton

Russell Township

Shaker Heights

Strongsville

Each B’laster employee is being sent home with a case as well.