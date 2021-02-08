Video
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Blower Motor Electrical Circuit Video
VIDEO: Blower Motor Electrical Circuit

VIDEO: ASE G1 Test Prep Low Fuel Pressure Logic Video
VIDEO: ASE G1 Test Prep Low Fuel Pressure Logic

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Tools & Products

Champion Modern Muscle 0W-40 Is Built For 3rd-Gen HEMI

This full synthetic formula provides lower coefficient of friction than conventional or synthetic blends, says Champion.
on

Champion’s full synthetic Modern Muscle 0w-40 Motor Oil is a favorite among car enthusiasts with third generation 5.7L, 6.1L, 6.2L and 6.4L MOPAR HEMI motors. This full synthetic motor oil is proven to provide better protection with more horsepower and torque than other leading brands of motor oil. 

The current-production “HEMI” engine heads are flatter and more complex than the 1950s – ’70s HEMI V8 chamber. The unique combustion chambers are no longer truly hemispherical. They use a coil-on-plug distributor-less ignition system and two spark plugs per cylinder to shorten flame travel leading to more consistent combustion and reduced emissions.

In 2015, Chrysler introduced the high-performance supercharged variant of the HEMI engine, called the Hellcat. It featured a 6.2 L; or 376.3 cu in. engine that was rated at 707 bhp at 6,000 rpm and had a compression ratio of 9.5:1. In 2017, Mopar announced that it would sell it as a crate engine under the name Hellcrate. A Redeye version with 797 hp debuted in the Dodge Challenger in 2019, followed by the Dodge Charger in 2021. 

The Demon version of the HEMI V8 features a number of improvements over the Hellcat variant. It is fitted with a larger twin-screw supercharger, as well as reinforced reciprocating components, a new camshaft, and several other valvetrain upgrades. With these improvements, the Challenger SRT Demon is rated at 808 horsepower on 91-octane pump gasoline, and 840 horsepower when running on 100-octane unleaded racing gasoline.  

Champion’s Modern Muscle 0w-40 Motor Oil benefits for HEMI high-performance engines such as the Hellcat, Hellcrate, Redeye, Apache and Demon are directly linked to Champion’s premium base stock and anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry while still maintaining an API license and approval.  

According to Champion, this full synthetic formula provides lower coefficient of friction than conventional or synthetic blend motor oils. Plus offers film strength and viscosity stability at higher temperatures with less drag, provides upper cylinder anti-wear protection and reduces operating temperature for better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increased the foot-pounds of torque. This robust formula also includes protection properties for cams, lifters, push rods, wrist pins, distributor gears, bearings, etc.

For more information, visit http://www.championbrands.com.

