 Chrysler Unveils Chrysler Halcyon Autonomous EV Concept

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Chrysler Unveils Chrysler Halcyon Autonomous EV Concept

The automaker will launch its first battery-electric vehicle in 2025 and will feature an all-electric portfolio in 2028.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Chrysler recently unveiled the Chrysler Halcyon Concept, a fully electrified autonomous EV. Previously, the brand revealed the Chrysler Portal Concept in 2017, the Chrysler Airflow Concept in 2022 and the Chrysler Synthesis Cockpit Demonstrator in 2023.

Related Articles

“The Halcyon showcases innovative and sustainable mobility solutions that embrace technology and offer value to customers while delivering Harmony in Motion,” Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO – Stellantis said.

Chrysler said it will launch its first battery-electric vehicle in 2025 and will feature an all-electric portfolio in 2028. The company says the Chrysler Halcyon Concept reinforces the brand’s commitment to the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 plan, which cultivates the electrified and more efficient propulsion systems that will enable Stellantis to cut its global carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and to lead the transportation industry by achieving net carbon zero by 2038.

The Chrysler Halcyon Concept is underpinned by a full suite of technology from Stellantis, the company says, with complementary STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit and STLA AutoDrive technologies working together.

In Prepare Mode, a Stellantis AI virtual assistant​ preps for the day, notifying the driver and the Chrysler Halcyon Concept of upcoming events, Chrysler said. Using advanced STLA Brain and SmartCockpit technology, an Intelligent Cabin Comfort feature analyzes weather conditions and uses personalized preferences to set HVAC levels remotely. Predictive navigation, one of the concept’s many predictive interaction features, syncs with the driver’s calendar to ​prepare the vehicle for real-time traffic and navigation routing.

Chrysler said its Halcyon Concept imagines a future that uses innovative Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer (DWPT) technology to wirelessly recharge electric vehicles traveling over specially equipped, dedicated road lanes without the need for chargers, charge cord or charging stations. Stellantis partnered in 2022 to demonstrate the potential of DWPT technology at the Arena del Futuro circuit in Chiari, Italy.

The concept also envisions incorporating Lyten 800V lithium-sulfur EV batteries that do not use nickel, cobalt or manganese, resulting in an estimated 60% lower carbon footprint than today’s best-in-class batteries, the company says. In May 2023, Stellantis Ventures, the corporate venture fund of Stellantis, announced an investment in Lyten to accelerate the commercialization of Lyten 3D Graphene applications for the mobility industry.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Mullen Opens Caribbean Markets for Commercial EVs

Grupo Cavel will purchase Mullen CAMPUS EV cargo vans for its Electric Motors dealerships.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Mullen Automotive, Inc. announced a vehicle order with Grupo Cavel (“Cavel”) to purchase Mullen CAMPUS EV cargo vans for sale in the Dominican Republic and Caribbean markets via Cavel’s Electric Motors dealerships. Mullen CAMPUS EV cargo vans are currently distributed through Mullen’s retail dealership partner, Randy Marion Automotive Group.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
StoreDot Introduces Extreme Fast Charging Concept Vehicle

The company’s I-Beam XFC includes a proprietary “100in5” cell technology, which enables charging 100 miles of range in just five minutes.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Clarios, Altris Partner on Low-Voltage Sodium-Ion Batteries

The companies will develop a Na-ion battery with a potential of up to 60 volts to support automotive applications.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
EV Charging Challenges

Charging will get better as technology improves and drivers change their behaviors.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Lightning eMotors to Sell Substantially All Assets

Cordes & Company, as receiver of the Company, has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement to sell substantially all of the assets of the company for $12.6 million in cash.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Kelley Blue Book: Americans Bought Nearly 1.2 Million EVs in 2023

EVs represent the fastest-growing car sales category, holding a 7.6% share of the total U.S. vehicle market in 2023, Kelly Blue Book reports.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
USPS Adds to Rollout of Postal EVs, Charging Stations

The addition of charging stations across new S&DCs is part of USPS’s initiative to create the nation’s largest EV fleet.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Chrysler’s Totally Integrated Power Module

The TIPM is on the CAN bus, any issues with the communication between the ECM, ABS and BCM can cause problems with the TIPM.

By Andrew Markel
Global EV Sales Expected to Triple in 2024

Americans are expected to buy close to 1.3 million electric vehicles this year, or 10% of global sales.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff