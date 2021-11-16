 Circuit Tester With Digital Display Released From S&G Tool Aid -
Circuit Tester With Digital Display Released From S&G Tool Aid

Circuit Tester With Digital Display Released From S&G Tool Aid

The tester quickly and easily checks voltage, power, ground and circuitry without the need to hook up complex equipment.
New from S&G TOOL AID CORP. is the #28350, Circuit Tester with Digital Display for measuring 6, 12, 24 & 48.0 volts DC.  The tester quickly and easily checks voltage, power, ground and circuitry without the need to hook up complex equipment. 

With the digital display area, the display numbers are tall and easy to read.  A red LED indicates power (+) and a green LED indicates ground (-).  The lead wire stretches up to 11 feet for use, then automatically retracts. 

The tester is computer safe and draws less than 10 milliamps at 12 volts.  A heavy duty ground clip with insulator and a super sharp stainless steel probe are components of each tester.

For more info: toolaid.com

