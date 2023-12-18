 CRP Automotive Introduces Pentosin Tesla EV Fluid Program

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

CRP Automotive Introduces Pentosin Tesla EV Fluid Program

Fluids won Import Vehicle Community’s "Best Functional Fluid" award at AAPEX.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

CRP Automotive introduced its latest Pentosin automotive fluids for use on some of the most popular Tesla models on the road today. The program consists of two Electrical Drive Fluids (EDF) designed for Tesla models ranging from model years 2009 to 2021.

Related Articles

CRP said the premium-performance fluids were recognized with the “Best Functional Fluid” award during the Import Vehicle Community’s annual Import Products and Marketing Awards ceremony at the 2023 AAPEX Show.

Pentosin Pento EDF-2 is designed for direct cooled E-motors like those found on the Tesla Model 3 (2018+), Model Y (2020+), Model X (2021+), and Model S (2021+). The fluid serves as a lubricant for the gearbox and as a coolant for the transmission, providing increased efficiency compared to standard fluids, according to CRP.

Designed for E-axles with dry E-motors, Pentosin ATF 64 provides a high efficiency potential that helps increase driving range while lowering CO2 footprint, CRP said. It is available for Tesla Model S (2012-21), Model X (2016-21), and Roadster (2009-12) vehicles.

“We are very excited that our latest fluid program has been recognized with this industry award. With the increase in popularity of electric vehicles, CRP understands the need for high-quality automotive fluids and designed these Pentosin EDFs to help vehicles operate more efficiently and improve service life,” said Mark Malone, North American brand director, Pentosin.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Rock Tech, Electra Collaborate on Lithium Recycling

The collaboration aims to create a service for recycling lithium-ion battery scrap, end-of-life batteries and black mass.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. and Electra Battery Materials Corporation have entered into a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on lithium recycling initiatives in North America. The partnership focuses on supplying recycled lithium from Electra's Ontario battery recycling operations for upgrading to battery-grade lithium chemicals at Rock Tech's refineries.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
NREL Forecasts 80% Drop in U.S. Transport Emissions by 2050

Federal research shows that the rapid adoption of ZEVs is essential alongside a transition to a clean electric grid.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Autel Energy to Debut MaxiCharger DC HiPower at CES

This release will be in conjunction with the latest innovations in Autel Charge Cloud.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Toyota Invests Big In Batteries

With an $8 billion investment, Toyota plans for 10 new BEV/PHEV battery lines by 2030.

By Christian Hinton
Reducing Reliance On Deep-Sea Mining For EV Batteries

The Blue Climate Initiative said next-gen batteries, now a third of global EV market, reduce reliance on seabed metals.

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

Swedish Researchers Develop Efficient Metal Recycling Method

Chalmers University researchers used oxalic acid to recover 100% aluminum and 98% lithium from electric car batteries.

By Christian Hinton
How Autonomous EVs Operate Outside Road Lanes

In this podcast, we discuss the technology and navigational accuracy of autonomous low-speed electric vehicles.

By David Sickels
Forecast: 80% Drop In U.S. Transportation Emissions By 2050

NREL’s study highlights rapid adoption of zero-emission vehicles as crucial for an 80% emissions reduction.

By Christian Hinton
Kia EV Models Set All-Time October Sales Record

Kia’s EV models saw a year-over-year increase of 83%, with the EV6, in particular, setting an all-time October sales record.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff